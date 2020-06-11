Did Jennifer Aniston Ice Out Courteney Cox Over Justin Theroux?

A year ago, a tabloid claimed that Jennifer Aniston had ended her friendship with Courteney Cox over her closeness with Justin Theroux. Gossip Cop debunked the phony claim. 365 days later, the story remains just as silly.
Last June, Heat claimed that Aniston was furious at her Friends co-star for “joking around” too much with her ex-husband. Cox had “liked” a recent Instagram post of Aniston’s ex-husband and commented on another, which was apparently the “final straw” for Aniston. “Everyone knows Jen came out of the marriage feeling royally messed around with, not to mention heartbroken,” a supposed source told the magazine, adding that “Jennifer is known to be pretty unforgiving when she feels wronged by a friend.”
The story was clearly false. Gossip Cop reached out to Aniston’s spokesperson, who told us the tabloid’s rumor was a “fabrication.” In reality, this tabloid regularly tries to paint Theroux and Aniston’s breakup as nastier than it really is, seemingly just to sell more magazines.
One year later, it’s clear how ridiculous this story was. Since Aniston and Theroux split up in 2017, they’ve been nothing but friendly to each other. When Aniston joined Instagram in November, Theroux tagged her in a post promoting an LA animal shelter, adding, “now that you’re on here, your (sic) gonna get this a lot too ????.” Later that month, he attended her Thanksgiving party, which would suggest she doesn’t have a problem with him being a part of her friend group. Divorces are rarely easy, but it’s clear that Theroux and Aniston’s one was about as amicable as you can get.
Still, Heat has refused to accept the reality that they’re happy being friends. In October, the tabloid wrote that Angelina Jolie was “getting revenge” on Aniston by making a movie with Theroux. Jolie was supposedly upset that Aniston and Brad Pitt had “reignited their friendship,” especially with Pitt attending Aniston’s 50th birthday party in early 2019. Jolie, the tabloid’s suspicious source said, “knows that getting close to Justin in a professional setting will drive Jen crazy.” A source close to Jolie confirmed for Gossip Cop the story was nonsense.
In late December, the outlet then claimed that Aniston was still single because she just couldn’t get over Pitt or Theroux. “She’s definitely holding on to feelings for exes, especially Brad and Justin,” another supposed insider said. “She has extremely high standards and prides herself on the long-term relationships she’s had in the past.” Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the actress, who told us the story was ridiculous. As she had explained in a recent interview, she hadn’t been dating because she was very focused on her work and was simply too busy.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.