Did Jennifer Aniston Ice Out Courteney Cox Over Justin Theroux?

One year later, it’s clear how ridiculous this story was. Since Aniston and Theroux split up in 2017, they’ve been nothing but friendly to each other. When Aniston joined Instagram in November, Theroux tagged her in a post promoting an LA animal shelter, adding, “now that you’re on here, your (sic) gonna get this a lot too ????.” Later that month, he attended her Thanksgiving party, which would suggest she doesn’t have a problem with him being a part of her friend group. Divorces are rarely easy, but it’s clear that Theroux and Aniston’s one was about as amicable as you can get.