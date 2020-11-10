Did Jennifer Aniston Diss Angelina Jolie Over 'The Eternals'?

Aniston Disses Marvel, Actually Meant Jolie

In an interview with Variety, the Leprechaun star said she had no interest in being in the “big Marvel movies” which were “diminishing” the movie industry. The Globe took those comments and made said they were a pointed attack on Jolie. An insider said, “Jen's never cared about these action-packed fantasy movies before, but all of a sudden she's slamming them just when Angie begins filming her first Marvel movie.” It was some form of revenge because Aniston “hates Angie more than ever for stealing [Brad Pitt] and then splitting from him.”