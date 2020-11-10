Did Jennifer Aniston Diss Angelina Jolie Over 'The Eternals'?

It’s been 365 days since Gossip Cop busted a story about Jennifer Aniston busting Angelina Jolie’s chops over The Eternals. Since it’s been a year, we’re taking a look back on that story to see if we got it right.
In an interview with Variety, the Leprechaun star said she had no interest in being in the “big Marvel movies” which were “diminishing” the movie industry. The Globe took those comments and made said they were a pointed attack on Jolie. An insider said, “Jen's never cared about these action-packed fantasy movies before, but all of a sudden she's slamming them just when Angie begins filming her first Marvel movie.” It was some form of revenge because Aniston “hates Angie more than ever for stealing [Brad Pitt] and then splitting from him.”
Gossip Cop busted this story at the time because it really didn’t make much sense. Aniston was asked directly if she wanted to do a Marvel movie and answered accordingly. We still checked in with a spokesperson for Aniston who dismissed the report as nonsense.
The Office Space star hasn’t commented on Marvel movies since that initial interview. The Eternals are expected to come out in November 2021. Jolie’s partnership with Marvel has led to a slew of bogus rumors, so many that we’ve actually collected some of the random rivalries invented by the tabloids. All Jolie has to do is take a role and tabloids will invent the drama.
There is no end to dumb Globe stories attacking these two women. It claimed Jolie was the neighbor from hell who allowed her kids to run rampant. Gossip Cop busted that story by showing just how much land Jolie had and how unlikely it was for noise to travel that far. It also claimed that Jolie had turned to witchcraft in an attempt to win her custody battle against Pitt. Just because Jolie played a witch in a movie does not mean she’s doing “voodoo rituals” in real life.
Don’t worry, Aniston is not left out in the bogus stories department. The Globe recently said she was starving herself over Pitt. Back in January, this tabloid claimed Jolie was starving herself over Pitt. Everyone’s starving to death over Brad Pitt, apparently. There’s no truth to these stories, and just exemplify how little insight this tabloid has into these movie stars' lives.
Aniston was simply responding to a question. It’s honestly more likely that Aniston wouldn’t know Jolie was working with Marvel, since there’s only been a few panels and no trailers to speak of. Globe forgot this story as soon as it published it, which further proves that it was completely false.
