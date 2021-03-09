Did Jennifer Aniston Confront Demi Moore Over ‘Secret Date’ With Brad Pitt?

Last year, a tabloid claimed that Jennifer Aniston had confronted Demi Moore because she went on a “secret date” with Brad Pitt. Now that some time has passed, Gossip Cop is looking back on the rumor and what we uncovered.

Last March, New Idea alleged that Demi Moore and Brad Pitt “crossed paths” at a restaurant in Paris, where they “ended up joining tables and staying for coffee after their friends left.” A supposed insider revealed that Moore and Pitt spent the night together catching up and laughing about “their equally disastrous love lives.” However, Jennifer Aniston had learned of this Parisian rendezvous and became furious and devastated because of it.

Jennifer Aniston’s Heartbreak

Gossip Cop would like to point out that from how the tabloid described the “encounter,” it didn’t seem like anything romantic occurred between Demi Moore and Brad Pitt. We’d also like to note that if this was a “secret” date how did this insider know what they spoke about? Still, we investigated further investigated the story. According to this tipster, Aniston accused Moore of betraying their friendship. Then the story took an interesting turn when the source claimed that Pitt was apparently “getting close” to Moore in a revenge move due to his jealousy over Aniston dinner date with her ex, John Mayer, a month prior. So, Pitt did seek out Moore to get back at Aniston? Or was the encounter innocent like the magazine asserted in the beginning?

The Truth Behind The Story

Gossip Cop found the entire account to be incorrect. The only tiny piece of truth to the report was that Brad Pitt and Demi Moore were in Paris around the same time for Paris Fashion Week. But, honestly, that’s not even remotely enough to imply Pitt and Moore met up or had dinner together. And, because both Pitt and Moore are A-listers, any meet-up would’ve been photographed, which didn’t happen. There was also the glaring issue that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were not back together — so the idea that the actress would be upset over who Pitt has dinner with is absurd.

The Tabloid Continue To Lie And Mislead Readers

From our viewpoint, it seems like the tabloid just threw together a story in an attempt to create drama between these three entertainers. Unfortunately, the misleading account didn’t fool Gossip Cop since we’ve seen this before, particularly from New Idea. In 2020, the tabloid also alleged the Demi Moore was threatened by Bruce Willis’ wife. Recently, the tabloid claimed that Brad Pitt was caught kissing Jennifer Aniston. Gossip Cop busted these incorrect stories at the time.

