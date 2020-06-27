Did Jennifer Aniston Appear On 'Days Of Our Lives' To Honor Her Father?

Jennifer Aniston has acting in her blood. Her father, John Aniston, is best known for his role on the popular daytime soap opera, Days of our Lives. Last year, a tabloid claimed Aniston was going to join her father on the soap-opera before he retired. As much as this would’ve been a touching moment, it wasn’t true. Gossip Cop dismissed the phony story when it came out.
On June 27, 2019, we reported that the National Enquirer alleged Jennifer Aniston was joining her father, John, on the long-running soap opera to honor him before he retired. A supposed source told the outlet the actress came up with the idea after shooing a sketch for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the two performed a soap opera parody together.
"It got her thinking, it would be wonderful to be a part of his soap opera world before he rides off into the sunset," the supposed source told the Enquirer. The alleged insider continued, "She wants to pay him back for getting her going in show business. Jen is beyond busy as an actress, but she's going to make time for this. She wants to honor him by working with him while she still has a chance."
We were more than certain Aniston admired and still looks up to her father. However, the Enquirer’s simply wasn’t true. At the time, Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Aniston who confirmed the story was fabricated. Also, Aniston’s father hasn’t retired from the hit daytime soap opera. The actor still plays his character, Victor Kiriakis, to this day. Moreover, the article came out a year ago and there wasn’t any news about this supposed “big send-off” taking place. Obviously the tabloid completely invented this bogus article.
Gossip Cop has stressed for some time that the tabloids can’t be trusted when it comes to reporting on the Friends star. Earlier this year, we busted the unreliable paper for claiming Jennifer Aniston wanted to have Brad Pitt's baby through IVF. The fictitious story alleged Aniston wanted to use the eggs she froze when she was married to Pitt to undergo the procedure. Gossip Cop however corrected the phony narrative by noting Pitt and Aniston are just friends, and she isn't planning on getting pregnant at this time.
Months later, we exposed the Enquirer again for claiming Aniston was spying on her ex-husband, Justin Theroux. The outlet contended the former couple was engaged in a cat-and-mouse game and Aniston was trying to find out details about her former spouse’s dating life. Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Aniston who confirmed the story was fabricated.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.