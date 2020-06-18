Did Jennifer Aniston And Lady Gaga Really 'Fight' Over Bradley Cooper?

Last year, one tabloid insisted that Jennifer Aniston and Lady Gaga were fighting over Bradley Cooper. Gossip Cop shut the phony story down. Today, the story remains just as false as it was then.
Shortly after Bradley Cooper split with his girlfriend Irina Shayk last June, NW published a story claiming that he was now at the apex of a love triangle with Jennifer Aniston and his A Star is Born co-star Lady Gaga. An unnamed source told the tabloid that Cooper and Aniston had a “real spark” and had become “especially close” in recent weeks, while Gaga had “assumed Bradley would come running to her once he dumped Irina.” The “Paparazzi” singer was allegedly “furious” that Aniston had “just waltzed in and tried to steal him right from under her nose.” “Things could get pretty ugly if Jen doesn’t back off,” the source finished.
Gossip Cop dismissed the claim as completely bogus. We reached out to Aniston’s spokesperson for comment, who assured us on the record that the article’s claims were “complete nonsense.” The Friends star was not developing a romance with Bradley Cooper. As for Lady Gaga, the tabloid had falsely claimed that she was interested in dating Cooper before, which she herself had made clear was not true in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.
In the passing year, it’s only become clearer how ridiculous this story was. After Gaga and Cooper’s spicy performance at that year’s Oscars fueled speculation that they were romantically linked, the singer addressed the rumors in an interview with Oprah Winfrey for Elle. “I think the press is very silly,” she told Winfrey. “For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love.” She added: “When we talked about it, we went, ‘Well, I guess we did a good job!’”
The supposed Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper romance was one of the most popular rumors of 2019, and this story was by no means NW’s last attempt at convincing readers it was true. That July, the tabloid wrote that Gaga and Cooper were trying to be the next Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, supposedly naming themselves “Braga.” Aniston, you’ll notice, was entirely dropped from the narrative. Gossip Cop dismissed the story yet again: as Entertainment Tonight had reported recently, the pair were nothing more than “just very close friends despite any rumors.”
By late fall, the magazine had shifted its story to claim that Cooper and Gaga had not just dated but already broken up as well, somehow without any major news outlets noticing. “Everyone’s talking about how [Cooper] basically strung Gaga along,” one source said, not bothering to explain who “everyone” was supposed to be. “The emotional roller coaster caused a lot of tears.” Gossip Cop once again shut down the rumor — just that week, in fact, that interview by Winfrey had aired.
