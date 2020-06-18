Did Jennifer Aniston And Lady Gaga Really 'Fight' Over Bradley Cooper?

Shortly after Bradley Cooper split with his girlfriend Irina Shayk last June, NW published a story claiming that he was now at the apex of a love triangle with Jennifer Aniston and his A Star is Born co-star Lady Gaga. An unnamed source told the tabloid that Cooper and Aniston had a “real spark” and had become “especially close” in recent weeks, while Gaga had “assumed Bradley would come running to her once he dumped Irina.” The “Paparazzi” singer was allegedly “furious” that Aniston had “just waltzed in and tried to steal him right from under her nose.” “Things could get pretty ugly if Jen doesn’t back off,” the source finished.