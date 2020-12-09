Did Jason Derulo Just Break Alicia Keys' Fingers?

Jason Derulo and Alicia Keys were having some fun with their latest collaboration on Instagram, but only a few seconds after Keys started playing the piano, Derulo accidentally slams the piano's cover on her fingers. Keys then reveals that two of her fingers are bent the wrong way while Derulo looks about as uncomfortable as we did.
"I’m gonna need some ice for this one @JasonDerulo," she wrote in the caption.
Keys posted a still of the nasty-looking "injury" on Twitter, and even though fans pointed out that the shadow of her hand confirmed that it was all video editing and that her fingers were fine, it still makes us a little queasy. The idea of having two fingers twisted sideways is about as horrifying as the thought of Keys losing her piano-playing skills.
With concerts still on hold, it seems like the two superstars are finding their fun with some silly jokes and snappy video editing. In their skits, it looks like Derulo can't stop hurting Keys' musical abilities, accidentally taking Keys' mouth right off her face in their last video.
Of course, Alicia Keys did manage to get some payback on Derulo in another one of their videos. Although the video effects are just as sharp as the rest, thankfully, her revenge wasn't nearly as violent.
