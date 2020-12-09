Report: 'Hollywood Has Turned Against' Johnny Depp News Report: 'Hollywood Has Turned Against' Johnny Depp
Who Is Tyler Herro's Girlfriend? All About Instagram Model Katya Elise Henry Celebrities Who Is Tyler Herro's Girlfriend? All About Instagram Model Katya Elise Henry
Dennis Quaid To Pay $13K A Month In Child Support News Dennis Quaid To Pay $13K A Month In Child Support
Tim McGraw 'Dumped' Faith Hill? Celebrities Tim McGraw 'Dumped' Faith Hill?
News

Did Jason Derulo Just Break Alicia Keys' Fingers?

Screenshot of Jason Derulo grimacing at Alicia Keys, who covers her face
(Alicia Keys/Instagram)

Jason Derulo and Alicia Keys were having some fun with their latest collaboration on Instagram, but only a few seconds after Keys started playing the piano, Derulo accidentally slams the piano's cover on her fingers. Keys then reveals that two of her fingers are bent the wrong way while Derulo looks about as uncomfortable as we did.

"I’m gonna need some ice for this one @JasonDerulo," she wrote in the caption.

Fans Are Suspicious

Keys posted a still of the nasty-looking "injury" on Twitter, and even though fans pointed out that the shadow of her hand confirmed that it was all video editing and that her fingers were fine, it still makes us a little queasy. The idea of having two fingers twisted sideways is about as horrifying as the thought of Keys losing her piano-playing skills.

With concerts still on hold, it seems like the two superstars are finding their fun with some silly jokes and snappy video editing. In their skits, it looks like Derulo can't stop hurting Keys' musical abilities, accidentally taking Keys' mouth right off her face in their last video.

Of course, Alicia Keys did manage to get some payback on Derulo in another one of their videos. Although the video effects are just as sharp as the rest, thankfully, her revenge wasn't nearly as violent.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Harry Headed For Rehab?

George Clooney 'Dumped' By Wife Amal?

Ashley Graham Shows Off Stretch Marks In Sassy Underwear On Instagram

Report: Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin 'Disgusted' Over Teen Daughter Dating Scott Disick

Prince Charles 'Kicked Out Of Palace' Due To 'The Crown' Backlash?

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

Related

Ellen DeGeneres Moves Out, Amal Clooney Dumps George, And More Tabloid Gossip For Today