Did Jaden Smith Dress Up As A Covid-19 Patient For Halloween?

Jaden Smith made an interesting Halloween costume choice over the weekend, and now social media is sharply divided over how to interpret his look.
Having learned nothing from the backlash over big sister Kim's recent—and definitely nonessential—birthday party, Kendall Jenner hosted her own Halloween and 25th birthday bash over the weekend. Smith, 22, was spotted wearing an oxygen mask while nursing a glass of wine and hanging with Justin Bieber.
The knee-jerk reactions were not pretty. Smith was accused of mocking the coronavirus and those who've been hospitalized with it.
"I am irate and I've never used that word before, that's how furious I am," wrote another Twitter user. "I cannot believe the audacity of Jaden Smith. He wore an OXYGEN mask (that he didn't need) to a party (that he didn't need to go to) it's inhumane. it's vile. No more words, except. #covidisnotacostume"
However, others were quick to shut rumors down, pointing out that Smith was dressed as a character in the recent Christopher Nolan film Tenet. The sci-fi thriller stars John David Washington as The Protagonist, who wears an oxygen mask to survive time travel.
Smith probably isn't too concerned with the criticism. After all, he's spent most of his life marching to the beat of his own drum—even at the cost of feeling shunned. But regardless of his intentions, he, his prop, and the star-studded party altogether have left a bad taste in some fans' mouths.
Some people quoting this tweet are saying this is Tenet's mask," said a Twitter user. "I don't know if that's true. If it's true, I apologize. But anyway, it's so insensitive to dress up like this right now... while we are in a global PANDEMIC. I feel really triggered."
"Jaden Smith is awful," commented another. "Want to know how much fun it is to require oxygen to breathe? It’s not. You don’t even have the energy to attend a party not to mention the intelligence to not to attend one during a pandemic... These celebs need to do better."