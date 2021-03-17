Did Irina Shayk And Bradley Cooper Get Back Together?

Twelve months ago, one story claimed that Irina Shayk was longing to get back with her ex, Bradley Cooper. A lot can change in a year, so Gossip Cop is taking a look back on that story to see what ended up happening. Here’s what we found.

Irina Shayk Wants Him Back?

Star reported that Irina Shayk was having second thoughts about Bradley Cooper. An insider said, “Irina was very much in love with Bradley, but their relationship stalled after the birth of [their daughter] Lea.” A “buddy” of the A-Team star said it took him “a long time to walk away, so while he still has feelings for Irina, he doesn’t think it’s a good idea to move backward with his life.”

Gossip Cop debunked this story at the time for being totally inaccurate. Shayk had recently done an interview with British Vogue where she said that “two great people don’t have to make a good couple.” She and Cooper were on good terms with their new normal of co-parenting, but it didn’t look like anything romantic was brewing.

Maybe It’s Time To Let The Old Ways Die

Time has only proven Star all the more wrong. Shayk and Cooper did not get back together, so clearly this tabloid didn’t know what it was talking about. They are still on great terms as co-parents though.

Shayk recently spoke to Elle and called Cooper “the most amazing dad.” She wouldn’t speak about their romance though, and she tellingly said, “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private.” Shayk also added that she doesn’t pay attention to stories like this: “I don’t read what is out there. Honestly, I’m too busy raising a child.” Since the romance is in the past, it’s clear to see this story was totally false.

Other Bogus Cooper Stories

Long after this report, Star began reporting that Cooper was dating his Alias co-star Jennifer Garner. While the two did head to the beach once, it was not a romantic occasion. Tabloids had a field day with the sighting, but that doesn’t change the fact that Garner and Cooper aren’t dating.

A year before this story of Shayk wanting her ex back, this very tabloid invented a love triangle between Cooper, Lady Gaga, and Jeremy Renner. This perplexing combination had no basis in reality, so Gossip Cop busted it. Obviously, Star is not a reliable source for legitimate news about Cooper. Cooper and Shayk are on great terms, but they did not rekindle a romance.

