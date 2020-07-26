Did Hugh Jackman Save Nicole Kidman's Marriage?

Nicole Kidman’s marriage to Keith Urban is constantly questioned by the tabloids. Last year, one publication claimed Kidman was turning to Hugh Jackman for help in regards to her troubled relationship. This wasn’t true. Gossip Cop corrected the story when it came out. Looking back on the phony article, it’s apparent the magazine is unreliable and untrustworthy.
Last summer, the National Enquirer claimed Kidman had hit a rough patch with Urban. According to the tabloid, the actress, who’s been married to Urban since 2006, was turning to Jackman for advice on how to save her marriage. A supposed insider told the outlet, "Nicole has been close with Hugh for decades and truly admires how perfect his marriage.” Jackman has been married to Deborra-Lee Furness for over 20 years.
The dubious insider continued Kidman was “leaning” on Jackman and Furness for support while she spent her time in New York filming the HBO show, The Undoing. "Hugh and Deb love sharing their wisdom with an old friend - but Keith does get frustrated with how she goes running to them with every little problem," snitched the unnamed tipster. The so-called insider added, “He puts up with it to a point, but it's certainly a little insulting that she listens to them more than she does her husband."
While the unreliable paper based its article on the words of an unnamed and untraceable source, Gossip Cop, at the time, spoke to a spokesperson for Kidman who confirmed the story wasn’t true. Perhaps Kidman and Jackman are friends, but we’re certain the actor was too involved in Kidman’s marriage. Additionally, the notion that Kidman and Urban are having marriage problems has been a played out story-line the tabloids continue to run with, despite seeing otherwise.
Even recently, Kidman spoke on how she and Urban keep their family dynamic intact while they juggle their careers. "When Keith's not touring, it's much easier. He'll be on tour next year, and then I just don't work as much. Literally—it will become imbalanced, and we will change it. We don't have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us,” the actress stated during an interview with E News.
Plus, this isn’t the first time we busted the Enquirer for being wrong about the couple. Last February, we debunked the tabloid for claiming Kidman was joining Urban’s tour to save their marriage. The outlet purported that even though joining the tour would “take away” from Kidman’s career it was “necessary” to keep their spark alive. Gossip Cop learned from a source close to the situation that story wasn’t true.
Recently, we exposed Life & Style, which is an affliate of the Enquirer, for alleging Kidman and Urban were fighting nonstop amid the current pandemic. A supposed source purported the couple wasn’t used to “spending so much time together” which was causing tension in their home. Gossip Cop looked into the bogus story and found it to be completely fabricated.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.