Did Gwen Stefani's Engagement Ring From Blake Shelton Cost $800K?

Now that Gwen Stefani is formally off the market again, fans are wondering how much her fiancé Blake Shelton shelled out for her engagement ring.
The Voice judges made their engagement announcement official on October 27 via Instagram.
"Yes please," wrote the 51-year-old pop icon. Shelton, 44, posted the same photo, writing, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"
It's hard to see the details of the ring, but the social media pic is currently our only visual clue. According to a source that spoke to Us, “Blake had the ring custom designed.” He also asked Stefani's dad for permission to marry her before popping the question. "It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it," the source added.
While the story estimates that the bling is worth a cool half-million, other experts predict an even higher number. Refinery29 tapped Blue Nile chief merchandising officer Katie Zimmerman for her take on the custom bling. She says the diamond is either a round or oval cut and "set in a solitaire or simple pavé platinum setting."
"While round cuts are most popular (and most expensive due to high demand), we’ve watched fancy shapes such as oval become more and more sought after," added Zimmerman, "especially with style icons Blake Lively and Hailey Bieber rocking ovals on their ring fingers.”
By the looks of it, she estimates that the stone's total weight is approximately 8 to 10 carats for a whopping price tag of between $700,000 and $800,000—"depending on the color and clarity of the diamonds."
It's definitely a different look compared to her previous ring. Before proposing to Stefani in 2002, ex-husband Gavin Rossdale surprised her with a diamond-studded, white-gold ring that he designed himself and purchased in Amsterdam. The pair called it quits in 2016.