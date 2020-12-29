Did Gwen Stefani Threaten To Leave Blake Shelton If He Didn't Propose?

The world can breathe a sigh of relief. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged. However, before the happy couple announced the news, Shelton and Stefani's relationship was subjected to various incorrect rumors. Last year, one tabloid asserted Stefani was threatening to leave Shelton if he didn’t propose. Was this what pushed the country star to finally "pop the question?" Gossip Cop doubts it since we investigated the report when it came out. Since Stefani said "yes" recently, we’re revisiting the tale.
Last December, In Touch, proclaimed in a glaring report that Gwen Stefani demanded a ring from Blake Shelton after dating him for years. An insider claimed the pop singer “had enough," and she "patiently waited for Blake to pop the question for years, and he keeps on dragging his cowboy boots."
The insider also revealed before The Voice, which Stefani and Shelton are both judges on, wrapped up last year, fellow panel members, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson were also inquiring what the country crooner was waiting for. This, the source revealed, is what led Stefani to “laying down the law.” "She needed Blake to step up and just make a decision - or else," warned the unnamed insider.
Gossip Cop busted the bogus report when it came out, and here’s why. Blake Shelton was never pressured to propose by Gwen Stefani. Stefani has addressed rumors in the past that asserted she demanded her long-term partner get down one knee immediately. Two years ago, the No Doubt singer stated during an interview with Today:
When there's a trauma the way that we had a trauma, back in the day, like going through all these hard times and to get to a place where you find somebody that's your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust and just go through life (with), I think that we're just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.
The idea of Shelton's proposal being forced is just plain silly. Also, Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to the couple. Our own impeccable insider told us the article was incorrect. In Touch has missed the mark often when it comes to the pair. In October, In Touch purported Gwen Stefani walked out on Blake Shelton. The magazine also claimed Shelton and Stefani were fighting on the set of The Voice.
Since the pair are happy and preparing for marriage, it's obvious the reports were false, which is what Gossip Cop clarified at the time.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.