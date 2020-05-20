Did Goldie Hawn Getting Dumped By Kurt Russell?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Last year, a tabloid claimed Goldie Hawn got dumped by Kurt Russell. Gossip Cop debunked the ridiculous rumor when it came out. Since Hawn and Russell are still going strong, and it’s evident the tabloid had no idea what it was talking about.

On May 20, 2019, the Globe asserted after decades together, Russell broke up with Hawn over the phone. A supposed source told the outlet, “Goldie believed she and Kurt would be together for the rest of their lives. She could never imagine something like this coming! It must have been heartbreaking.” The dubious insider continued at the time Hawn was supposedly shopping for an engagement ring but Russell, shortly after, “delivered the devastating news” to the First Wives’ Club star.

“This has got to be like an emotional punch to the gut for Goldie. Her whole world must be crumbling around her,” the fictitious insider added. The tabloid didn’t have any evidence to back up its claim that Russell had broken up with Hawn except the word of an unnamed source. Nonetheless, the story was completely fabricated. The longtime couple did not split and Russell certainly didn’t dump his partner over the phone. The story came out a year ago, and the couple is still together.

Recently, Hawn spoke about her relationship with the Escape From New York actor. “The other night we were going to go have dinner. He looks at me and goes, ‘You’re unbelievable. ‘ He said ‘I cannot believe how beautiful you look.’ He appreciates that” the actress told People magazine in February, clearly she wasn’t heartbroken. At the time, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the couple who confirmed the story was inaccurate. Additionally, the Globe has been off-base with its claims about the couple in the past.

Earlier this month, Gossip Cop busted the bogus outlet for falsely claiming Hawn and Russell called off their supposed wedding after a fight. The tabloid used photos of the couple arguing while walking in Los Angeles during the coronavirus epidemic. The unreliable magazine asserted after the couple decided to move forward with the wedding, they were bickering nonstop. Not only was the publication wrong about the couple fighting, but it was also wrong for claiming the two were getting married.

Last year, Gossip Cop dismissed the Globe for insisting Hawn and Russell were fighting to stay together. The tabloid asserted the couple’s trip to the Amalfi Coast was a “last-ditch, make-or-break vacation” to salvage their relationship. A supposed source told the paper, “They’ve been bickering endlessly for some time and their relationship had become lifeless.” We investigated the bogus story and found there was no truth to it. The couple were on vacation with their family, not a romantic getaway. The entire premise was absurd, as it usually is with this tabloid.

