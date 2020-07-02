Did Gerard Butler Ever Adopt An African Child?

A year ago, there was a rumor pushed around by a tabloid claiming Gerard Butler was adopting an orphan child from Africa. Gossip Cop wasted no time in investigating the story and found it to be false. Since it’s been a whole year that this story came out and Butler hasn’t adopted any children, it’s safe to say we made the right call exposing this phony tale.
This time last year, the National Enquirer alleged Gerard Butler was trying to discreetly adopt a child from Africa as he prepared to celebrate his 50th birthday. A supposed source told the paper, "Gerard loves kids and he has a special place in his heart for children in need.” The alleged insider continued, He has spent a lot of time with troubled orphans in East Africa and now he's looking to do something more for a child in need."
The dubious source continued Butler developed “daddy skills” after bonding with his girlfriend’s, Morgan Brown's, teenage son. "He knows it takes time to process an adoption. But he's willing to put the work in to make sure the child will have a safe, loving, and stable place to live,” the questionable tipster added. The magazine’s premise was not true. Butler is been known for his humanitarian work in Africa, during which he does spend time with orphans, that didn’t mean the actor was trying to adopt a child from there, however.
The only truth to this narrative is that Butler does want to have children someday. In October 2017, the actor opened up to People Magazine and stated he would like to have a family in the distant future, but it hasn’t happened yet. And while the Enquirer based its claims on the words of an untraceable source, Gossip Cop checked in with a spokesperson for Butler at the time who went on record to dismiss the phony tale.
This also wouldn’t be the last time the Enquirer was wrong about the actor. A few days ago, Gossip Cop busted the publication for falsely stating Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston were flirting with each other. The bogus story asserted the former costars were “keeping each other company” amid the current pandemic. This wasn’t true. Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Aniston who assured the article was false.
It wasn't the first time the tabloids would be wrong, either. Two years ago, we exposed the Enquirer's sister publication, Star, for incorrectly stating Butler was taking a year off from acting. The outlet maintained the actor wanted to take a year off from acting to focus on his “red-hot” romance with Brown. Seeing as how the actor starred in several movies after this article came out, it’s apparent the tabloid had no idea what it was talking about.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.