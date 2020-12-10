Did George Clooney And Amal 'Save Their Marriage' By Getting Pregnant?

The Clooney Household Is Family Is Doing Well, Despite What The Tabloids Keep Claiming

This is a narrative Gossip Cop has heard often, and each time we do, the tabloids are getting it wrong. George and Amal Clooney’s marriage wasn’t in crisis and the two didn’t plan to have another baby to "save it." At the time, Gossip Cop clarified the pair weren’t living separately either. A spokesperson for the actor told us the couple was together in London while the Clooney filmed the Netflix movie, The Midnight Sky. Also, George and Amal Clooney have both stated they weren’t having any more children. As for their relationship, the Clooney recently gushed about his family and his wife.