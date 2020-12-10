Did George Clooney And Amal 'Save Their Marriage' By Getting Pregnant?

Months ago, a tabloid reported George and Amal Clooney planned to have another child to save their marriage. Gossip Cop looked into the story when it came out. Now that some time has gone by, here’s a look back at the tale.
In March, NW alleged the Clooneys relationship was on the brink of destruction until George agreed to have a third baby with Amal. According to a source, Amal “always dreamed of having three kids, but when they were blessed with twins, George didn't seem interested in going again.” The insider continued the human rights lawyer “waited out the first year hoping he would have a change of heart, but instead he just seemed fixated on how much he hated changing diapers. Amal began to lose heart - and interest - in her marriage."
From there, the source maintained that before the actor caved in, the spouses had been living separately for months and had even ironed out divorce details. The insider added that this changed once George “realized what he stood to lose. Amal is the best thing that ever happened to him and if it will take giving her another baby to keep her happy, then so be it."
The unnamed informant further disclosed the Clooneys stepped up their "baby-making efforts," and Amal was prepared to use IVF if she can't conceive naturally. "George was just thrilled that his wife is happy again because, for a moment there, it was definitely all over," the anonymous source concluded.
This is a narrative Gossip Cop has heard often, and each time we do, the tabloids are getting it wrong. George and Amal Clooney’s marriage wasn’t in crisis and the two didn’t plan to have another baby to "save it." At the time, Gossip Cop clarified the pair weren’t living separately either. A spokesperson for the actor told us the couple was together in London while the Clooney filmed the Netflix movie, The Midnight Sky. Also, George and Amal Clooney have both stated they weren’t having any more children. As for their relationship, the Clooney recently gushed about his family and his wife.
I feel very lucky in so many ways to have met her. We haven’t ever had an argument. You know, everybody’s been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends’ relationships have been tested. For us, it’s been really easy.
Also, NW has been debunked by us before when reporting on the Clooneys. In April, the tabloid claimed George and Amal Clooney were having twins to save their marriage. Last year, the same publication asserted George Clooney had a secret love child. Clearly, the outlet is intent on seeing drama in the Clooney household. Gossip Cop will continue to correct these bogus narratives.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
