By Elyse Johnson |

Nine months ago, a tabloid alleged George Clooney and Amal Clooney were expecting another set of twins. Gossip Cop debunked the story when it first came out. Looking back it’s clear to see the story was misleading and fabricated.

In July 2019, Star said George and Amal Clooney were having a boy and girl after welcoming twin daughters into the world two years prior. The magazine alleged the couple “didn’t see it coming” and at the time, according to the dubious report, Amal was three months pregnant, but waiting until she was “five or six months” to make the announcement. A “so-called” insider told the outlet the actor would be “taking time off” from acting to spend quality time with the babies. “George has cleared his work schedule so he can be a full-time dad,” the insider said. The so-called course goes on to say the actor and his wife were on the brink of divorcing because George had a “habit” of partying with his friends.

“This pregnancy saved their marriage,” the alleged insider explained. As if the story wasn’t already hard enough to believe, the suspicious tipster stated George asked former President, Barack Obama, to be the godparent of the supposed twins.

The story was, obviously, completely bogus. It’s been nine months since the tabloid made the claim and the spouses haven’t had another set of twins, nor did George “clear his schedule” as he filmed his upcoming film The Midnight Sky in October. Additionally, The Clooneys have repeatedly said they don’t plan on having more babies. Furthermore, there was no evidence that the couple’s marriage was in trouble, then or now. Simply nothing about the report is factual.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first time the outlet got it wrong about the Clooneys. In April 2019, Star published a story claiming George and Amal were divorcing amid the actor running for President. The article alleged the couple realized they wanted “different things out of life”. The outlet claimed Amal has gotten a taste for the “celebrity life” but it was “upsetting” George because he was planning to run for President in 2020. Once again, the publication threw into a mix another “supposed” pregnancy, with a “suspicious” source claiming, “It wouldn’t look good for him to be divorcing the expectant mother of his child while he’s on the campaign trail.”

Gossip Cop dispelled the silly rumor. The actor never once alluded to being involved in politics. And as we mentioned earlier, after the birth of their twins, both George and Amal stated they were not having more kids.