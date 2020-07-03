Did George And Amal Clooney Have Another Set Of Twins To Save Their Marriage?

"This pregnancy saved their marriage," the phony insider claimed. The ridiculous story didn’t end there. The magazine asserted that former President Barack Obama was asked to be the babies' godfather after he visited the actor at his home at Lake Cuomo the previous month. We’re not sure why the tabloids like to assume that George and Amal are getting a divorce or that the couple needs to have another set of twins to save their marriage, but none of it was true. It seems like Gossip Cop is always disproving the narrative about the spouses having another set of twins, but both George and Amal have already stated they aren’t having more kids.