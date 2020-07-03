Did George And Amal Clooney Have Another Set Of Twins To Save Their Marriage?

A year ago, a tabloid claimed that George and Amal Clooney were having another set of twins in an attempt to save their marriage. Obviously, this wasn't true. Gossip Cop investigated the bogus story and exposed it at the time. Let’s take a look back at this absurd story and why we exposed it.
On July 3, 2019, Gossip Cop reported that Star claimed George and Amal Clooney were expecting another boy and girl two years after welcoming twins, Ella and Alexander. The outlet maintained this “miracle” wasn’t expected and at the time Amal was around three months pregnant, but the couple wouldn’t announce the "pregnancy" until the human rights lawyer was further along.
A so-called insider told the publication George would be taking a two-year break from Hollywood to “spend quality time” with the new babies. "George has cleared his work schedule so he can be a full-time dad,” the alleged insider stated. The supposed insider further contended the Clooneys were “on the brink” of divorce before the “pregnancy news.” This was due to the actor allegedly having a penchant for partying with his boys, but the outlet maintained the couple “found their way” back to each other following the news.
"This pregnancy saved their marriage," the phony insider claimed. The ridiculous story didn’t end there. The magazine asserted that former President Barack Obama was asked to be the babies' godfather after he visited the actor at his home at Lake Cuomo the previous month. We’re not sure why the tabloids like to assume that George and Amal are getting a divorce or that the couple needs to have another set of twins to save their marriage, but none of it was true. It seems like Gossip Cop is always disproving the narrative about the spouses having another set of twins, but both George and Amal have already stated they aren’t having more kids.
We’ve also corrected the ridiculous narrative that the couple we’re divorcing or having marital problems. Several sister publications of Star have alleged that George and Amal Clooney were calling it quits. Almost three months ago, Life & Style reported that George and Amal Clooney were drifting apart. The magazine claimed that the actor wanted to be closer to his friends and family in Los Angeles, while his wife was over the Hollywood scene. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it to be false.
Following this, the Globe asserted that the Clooneys were fighting while in quarantine. But then Star claimed that the couple was having a blast amid the current pandemic. The stories never seem to add up or even make sense. Nonetheless, Gossip Cop corrected the premise that the couple was having any issues.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.