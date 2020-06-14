Did George And Amal Clooney Begin Dating Other People?

Did George and Amal Clooney start dating other people? In June 2019, one tabloid insisted that was the case, but Gossip Cop debunked it. One year later, the rumor remains false.
Last year, the National Enquirer reported that the Clooneys had begun seeing other people, with George allegedly “invited other men to enjoy the company” of Amal as their own marriage supposedly started deteriorating. The famous couple had recently offered the chance to go on a double date with them as a fundraising contest for their charitable foundation, and the tabloid was attempting to claim that the real motivation behind the offer was for George to find a couple to swing with.
We were honestly pretty stunned at how ridiculous this story was. If George did indeed want to date other people, he likely wouldn’t orchestrate an elaborate fundraising contest as a pretext. No one in their right mind could believe that was actually the case. Nonetheless, just to confirm Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to George and Amal, who laughed off the story as nonsense. The Clooneys were not having marriage problems, nor were they trying to swing with unsuspecting contest winners.
A year on, George and Amal Clooney are still together, despite what every single tabloid wants to believe. For some reason, this couple, world-renowned for their humanitarian efforts, continues to be the subject of salacious rumor after salacious rumor. It seems every week there’s some new story about how they've reached the brink of divorce. Gossip Cop has been told multiple times by George’s spokesperson that these stories are nonsense.
The Enquirer is no exception. Last September, Gossip Cop called out the unreliable publication for claiming the Clooneys were renewing their vows on their five-year anniversary. The supposed ceremony was to be held in Los Angeles and would feature a star-studded guest list, including A-listers like Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and Sandra Bullock. Over here in reality, though, we can tell you the Clooneys celebrated their anniversary in New York City, across the country from Los Angeles, without "renewing vows."
A month after that, we shot down another story from the tabloid, this one claiming that Amal was grossed out by George’s new beard and demanded that he shave it. George supposedly “joked to Amal that he wants to let it grow wild,” leaving Amal at the point “where she doesn’t even want to hug or kiss him.” George was growing out the beard for his upcoming movie, The Midnight Sky, so obviously he couldn’t have shaved it even if his wife wanted him to – which she didn’t. Our source close to the couple assured us this story was once again nonsense.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.