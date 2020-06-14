Did George And Amal Clooney Begin Dating Other People?

A month after that, we shot down another story from the tabloid, this one claiming that Amal was grossed out by George’s new beard and demanded that he shave it. George supposedly “joked to Amal that he wants to let it grow wild,” leaving Amal at the point “where she doesn’t even want to hug or kiss him.” George was growing out the beard for his upcoming movie, The Midnight Sky, so obviously he couldn’t have shaved it even if his wife wanted him to – which she didn’t. Our source close to the couple assured us this story was once again nonsense.