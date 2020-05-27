Did Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy's Marriage Fall Apart Over College Admissions Scandal?

Did Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy’s marriage crumble in the wake of the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal? That’s what one tabloid predicted would happen last year. Gossip Cop debunked the story, and the beloved Hollywood couple remain standing strong today.
Shortly after Huffman pled guilty to fraud charges in May of last year, In Touch published an article insisting that her and Macy’s marriage was “falling apart” as she faced prison time. The article was probably inspired by the fact that the Shameless actor did not accompany his wife to court when she pled guilty to charges of bribery to have her daughter’s SAT scores bumped up. “William not being there clearly spells trouble for the marriage,” a supposed “insider” told the tabloid, adding that Huffman would be left “alone” to face her charges.
Gossip Cop dismissed the claim, just like we had dismissed all the other claims about their marriage supposedly crumbling. William H Macy’s spokesperson had previously told us that the couple were not breaking up over Felicity Huffman’s legal troubles. Likewise, the always-trustworthy People reported that the spouses remained “united” after her guilty plea.
One year later, nothing’s changed. Macy remains a committed supporter and partner to his wife. In the week leading up to Huffman’s sentencing in September, the actor wrote a letter to the judge in charge of the case speaking in his wife’s defense. He stated that Huffman had “raised two amazing young women” and praised her commitment to parenting. Whatever your personal opinion on Huffman’s actions, it’s pretty clear where Macy stands.
After serving all of eleven days in prison, Huffman returned home. Within a week, she was spotted driving around Los Angeles with her husband and showing up with flowers and her daughters to a play he was performing in. It seems clear that Huffman, Macy, and their family are committed to each other and to putting this scandal behind them. Maybe we should all let them.
This was neither the first nor the last tabloid claim about Huffman and Macy supposedly divorcing over the scandal. While there haven’t been nearly as many rumors about Huffman as there were about Lori Loughlin, whose legal battle has been much more drawn-out, Gossip Cop has certainly busted more than a few bogus stories about the Desperate Housewives star over the past year.
In October, shortly before Huffman began serving her prison sentence, Woman’s Day repeated the other tabloid’s bogus theory about Huffman and Macy divorcing after she got out. They didn’t, of course, and that particular article was disproved almost as soon as Huffman completed her sentence. Clearly these tabloids feel the instant gratification of a salacious rumor, however disprovable, is just too profitable to pass up.
