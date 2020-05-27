Did Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy's Marriage Fall Apart Over College Admissions Scandal?

Shortly after Huffman pled guilty to fraud charges in May of last year, In Touch published an article insisting that her and Macy’s marriage was “falling apart” as she faced prison time. The article was probably inspired by the fact that the Shameless actor did not accompany his wife to court when she pled guilty to charges of bribery to have her daughter’s SAT scores bumped up. “William not being there clearly spells trouble for the marriage,” a supposed “insider” told the tabloid, adding that Huffman would be left “alone” to face her charges.