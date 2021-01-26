Did Elizabeth Hurley’s 18-Year-Old Son Take Her Risque Photo?

Elizabeth Hurley set the internet ablaze yesterday when she posted a photo to Instagram of herself wearing nothing but a large, fuzzy white coat. Not all the responses to the photo were complimentary, however, and fellow Brit Piers Morgan accused Hurley of using her 18-year-old son, Damian, to take the photo. Hurley had a cutting response for the Good Morning Britain host and others who spread the rumor.
Piers Morgan and his Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid were discussing Elizabeth Hurley’s mostly topless photo when Morgan brought up rumors about the person behind the camera. Agreeing with Reid that Hurley “looks fabulous,” Morgan wondered aloud, “But what are you doing Liz? A bit of snow and you get your kit off. And who took the pictures? Your 19-year-old son, you said, took the pictures? Isn’t that a bit creepy?”
“What is all this!” Morgan continued. “It’s what we call in the business ‘thirsty and a bit creepy.’” Hurley wasted no time addressing the spreading rumors on Twitter, writing, “Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not.”
Clearly the rumormongers got the story wrong this time, and it would appear that certain people owe Hurley an apology for their remarks. But it seems as if Hurley is taking all of this in stride.
