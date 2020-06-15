Did Dave Chapelle Confirm He Cheated On His Wife With Azealia Banks?

Did Dave Chappelle confirm he cheated on his wife with Azealia Banks during his comedy special, 8:46? One major online celebrity gossip site seems to think that’s the case. Gossip Cop looked into the evidence available and came to a different conclusion.
MediaTakeOut, one of the shadiest gossip blog on the internet, has a headline declaring, “Dave Chappelle Confirms: I Cheated On My Wife w/ Azealia Banks!!” The outlet claims the famed comedian confessed to cheating on his wife with the controversial rapper during his surprise comedy special, 8:46.
Banks had previously accused Chappelle of having an affair with her, telling viewers of her Instagram Live that she should “ruin” Chapelle’s marriage. Neither Chpapelle or his wife, Elaine, responded to the allegations at the time, but this outlet argues that Chappelle finally gave his answer during his most recent standup special.
During the special, Chappelle spoke about conservative activist, Candace Owens, and her reaction to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a police officer kneeling on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the inspiration for the name of Chappelle’s special.
After joking about Owens’ personal hygiene, Chappelle admitted that he didn’t know for sure if what he said was true, but that if he did know, he’d tell. “If I ever find out, I’ll let you know for sure. I’ll tell like Azealia Banks. I’ll tell,” the comedian said to applause and laughter from the audience.
The shameless gossip blog took Chappelle’s words and twisted them for its own purpose. The joke, the site insists, meant that Chappelle really did have an affair with Banks, which is why he’d “tell like Azealia Banks.” Obviously, a joke is not the same thing as a confession. Gossip Cop has no idea whether or not Banks and Chappelle had an affair.
We also don’t know the nature of Chappelle’s marriage, and what agreements the spouses had in place. The only people who know for sure what happened are Chappelle, Banks, and Elaine Chappelle. It’s highly irresponsible for MediaTakeOut to unilaterally claim Chappelle admitted to the affair. If you ask us, it seems like all he did was hint at the rumors rather than confirm them. If he ever decides to do so, Chappelle will likely be the first one to let us know.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.