Did Dave Chapelle Confirm He Cheated On His Wife With Azealia Banks?

It’s not like this is the first time MTO has gotten a story so utterly wrong before. In fact, this particular site has such a bad reputation around here, Gossip Cop compiled an article of just ridiculous reports this outlet has tried to pass along as real news. Though Chappelle doesn’t often show up in tabloids, one of his friends, John Mayer, often does. There’s been so much speculation about Mayer’s romantic life over the years, Gossip Cop also made a compilation of those rumors as well. Tabloids know they don’t have to be right, they just have to be outrageous to sell a story.