Did Casey Affleck Break The 'Bro Code' By Praising Ana De Armas Amid Breakup With Ben Affleck?

Academy Award-winning brothers Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck could be at odds according to one report. Casey complimented Ben’s ex Ana De Armas just a little too much, which could have broken the “bro code.” Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the Globe, Casey Affleck is “benedict bro” after “openly gushing over Ana de Armas.” The Ghost Story star complimented de Armas’ performance in the upcoming film Blonde. “I would bet a lot that she’s gonna pick up every single award,” Casey “drools.” The “man-fan” Casey also denied bringing the “life-sized cardboard cutout of Ana” outside his brother’s home.
The Casey Affleck interview in question comes from ET, where Casey was asked if he was responsible for throwing away the cardboard cutout. He said, “I’ll be there to carry Ben through” the breakup and added that he wasn’t sure if the two couldn’t reconcile. This Globe story obviously neglected to mention the vital context.
Even without that context, however, this is an incredibly stupid story. Casey “might be breaking the almighty Bro Code?” Seriously? The bro code? This is a case of an adult complimenting the skill and character of a fellow actor after being asked directly what he thought of her. He did not “drool” as the tabloid crassly puts it.
In the Globe’s eyes, Casey should’ve trashed de Armas in some demented way of remaining loyal to his brother. That is asinine. Furthermore, it implies that by calling de Armas “the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person,” he’s really just trying to sleep with her. When you hear that tabloids are trashy, it’s because of brainless stories like this. Gossip Cop can’t believe we actually have to say this, but men can compliment women without wanting to sleep with them.
This is the same tabloid that claimed that de Armas and Affleck were breaking up months before they actually did. It also claimed that de Armas wanted to discuss marriage just a few months into the relationship. It has no genuine insight into the lives of Ben or de Armas.
More than anything else, this story reveals a lot about the trashy character of Globe, but that doesn’t come as news to Gossip Cop. Just last week, we busted its story about Queen Elizabeth wanting to bankrupt Prince Harry, and a few months ago it claimed that Meghan Markle staged her miscarriage for attention. You cannot find decency from this tabloid. This story is profoundly stupid and should not be taken seriously.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.