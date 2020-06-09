Did Caitlyn Jenner Really Get Plastic Surgery To Avoid 'Turning Back Into Bruce'?

In 2017, after Jenner revealed in her autobiography that she had completed gender confirmation surgery. The shameless publication, which certainly had no knowledge of the surgery before the book came out, decided it would invent a story claiming the former KUWTK star would be televising her “final surgery.” Gossip Cop pointed out that Caitlyn Jenner said she only addressed in the book to put to rest any fake stories and rumors, and added she wouldn’t talk about it again. And she hasn’t, nor was there ever a TV special about it.