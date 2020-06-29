Did Caitlyn Jenner Plan To Marry Sophia Hutchins Last Summer?

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins' relationship has always been a platonic one. Still, that doesn’t stop the tabloids from inventing all kinds of tall tales about the friends and business partners. Last year, Gossip Cop debunked a phony report in a tabloid and nothing has changed in the meantime.
Over the last few years, we’ve busted a lot of supermarket tabloids for mean, ugly stories about Caitlyn Jenner. One of the worst offenders is the National Enquirer. Take, for example, the unscrupulous paper's article last year that said Jenner planned to marry Hutchins before calling it off because they supposedly couldn’t stop fighting over the wedding plans.
A so-called “insider” told the outlet, “They've been bickering over everything — the date, the guest list and even the music they play. Cait finally got sick of trying to please Sophia over every little thing." It was the latest in a long string of phony reports from the Enquirer and other tabloids alleging the two were in a relationship, getting married, and even having a baby together. The two buddies have never been a couple, but despite that, the stories have continued.
Gossip Cop has diligently debunked all these fake stories, just like we did this one. This particular story seemed to be a way for the tabloids to button up all the bogus reports put out about their supposed upcoming marriage with a tidy bow, by claiming the non-existent wedding was now “off.” Well, we didn’t fall for it and neither should you. We’ve been assured many times by Jenner’s official spokesperson that Jenner and Hutchins are not in a relationship and they're definitely not getting married.
The Enquirer has a long, sordid history “covering” Caitlyn Jenner and that hasn’t stopped since we debunked this silly story. Earlier this month, we called the disreputable outlet out for alleging that Jenner’s body was “falling apart” due to all of her plastic surgery. Once again, this was just another of the mean-spirited lies "reported" by the tabloid. Gossip Cop checked in with Jenner’s rep, who confirmed the story was “not true.”
In fact, that wasn’t the first we’d busted that sort of story from the Enquirer. Last fall, we also held the tabloid accountable for a false report claiming that Jenner was “panicking” after her plastic surgery seemed to be “backfiring.” It seems once the tabloid latched onto this bogus idea that Jenner is supposedly “addicted” to plastic surgery, it figured it could provide an endless amount of made-up nonsense. Gossip Cop will continue to follow the tabloid and call it out whenever it makes these inflammatory and false allegations.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.