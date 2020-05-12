Did Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Leave Her Because She Burned Down Her Gym?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Did Britney Spears‘ boyfriend Sam Asghari leave her because of her erratic behavior including burning down her gym? One ridiculous tabloid story is claiming that this week. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

“Britney’s Out Of Control!” reads the headline of an article in this week’s Woman’s Day. The tabloid is claiming that Spears, a favored punching bag for tabloids, is in the midst of a downwards spiral leading to her personal gym burning down and a split with her boyfriend of four years, Sam Asghari. “People suspect the meltdown led to the accident,” a supposed source tells the magazine. “Poor Britney has been having a lot of trouble lately, which is why not many people believe she’s telling the whole story.” The tabloid then goes on to speculate that Asghari has left Spears after she posted on Instagram saying that she “misses” him, despite it having seemed previously like they were quarantining together.

The supposed “meltdown,” the article says, comes a week after it was reported that Spears’ conservatorship by her care manager Jodi Montgomery would extend through the summer, though the unreliable magazine claims her father Jamie Spears is still her conservator, a position he has not held for over a year. Another shady “source” theorizes that her father Jamie’s control over Britney’s life is another reason for Asghari leaving her. “Brit is desperate for Sam to propose but Jamie won’t let him,” the source says. “There’s so much more going on in Britney’s life behind the Instagram videos – it’s more than enough for anyone to bear, let alone someone whose mental health is shaky at the best of times.”

This is one of those truly stunning tabloid stories where everything is so wrong, Gossip Cop is almost impressed. First of all, there’s the idea that Asghari has broken up with Spears, which is completely unsubstantiated in this story and is totally false. That gym fire happened months ago, but just two days ago Spears posted a video to Instagram of herself and Asghari working out, with the caption, “couples that workout together stay together!” Asghari commented with a series of heart emojis. It’s quite obvious they’re still in a relationship.

Then, there’s the idea that Jamie has driven Asghari and Spears apart. Spears’ father had served as her conservator since 2008, but Montgomery took over last year after Jamie suffered health problems and Britney’s been dating Asghari for four years, so why would this only become an issue now? Moreover, while Spears’ conservatorship was indeed extended through August, Jamie currently does not hold the position, so how would he be controlling her life?

Finally, and perhaps worst of all, there’s the continued, malicious insistence that Spears’ life must be in shambles, simply because it’s Britney Spears. That you can’t take anything she says at face value, that you shouldn’t believe her when she says the gym burning down was an accident. Because she’s Britney Spears and she does crazy things. It’s insulting tabloid stories like this that keep Spears from being able to control her own narrative and live her life with dignity.

Gossip Cop has busted similar stories about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari multiple times before, all of them as insulting and untrue as this one. In March, Woman’s Day wrote that Spears had caught Asghari cheating, showing a series of photos supposedly documenting their ensuing fight – which, of course, showed nothing of the sort. Gossip Cop busted the story at the time.

In May of last year, the gossip blog RadarOnline claimed that Spears’ conservatorship case was driving her and Asghari apart, a claim that was as incorrect then as it is now, as Gossip Cop pointed out at the time. A year later and clearly the couple are still together and clearly the blog – or the tabloids – have no insight into their relationship.

In need of a good laugh? Even celebrities are struggling to keep it together during quarantine and are turning to social media to share their meltdowns. Our friends at CinemaBlend compiled the best celeb posts into one hilarious video.