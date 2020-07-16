Did Bradley Cooper Cast Lady Gaga in his Upcoming Leonard Bernstein Biopic?

As nice as a Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper may be for fans of A Star is Born, the two are just friends. Right around the time of their Cleopatra report, Star also claimed Gaga was trying to steal Cooper from his girlfriend Irina Shayk. Gossip Cop debunked that story as well, noting that Gaga was dating Christian Carino at the time, though that couple has since broken up. Just to clear up the next question, no, that break-up wasn't over Cooper either.