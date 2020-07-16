Did Bradley Cooper Cast Lady Gaga in his Upcoming Leonard Bernstein Biopic?

A year ago Gossip Cop debunked a rumor concerning Bradley Cooper casting his A Star is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, for his upcoming biopic on composer Leonard Bernstein. In the intervening year there has been some more news, so let's see how we did.
The UK tabloid Grazia reported that Cooper had cast Gaga in his upcoming biopic about the legendary West Side Story composer. The publication did not elaborate on where it got the news or in what role Gaga might be up for. This made it easy for us at Gossip Cop to bust. A source close to Cooper didn’t go on the record but assured us there was “no truth” to the report.
Any time there’s major casting news, the breaking scoop won’t be isolated to one tabloid with no other details. There is true Hollywood royalty on this one, with producers Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese producing alongside Todd Phillips and Bradley Cooper himself. Casting news for a film this big will be plastered just about everywhere and would not originate in Grazia.
The latest news surrounding the Bernstein biopic is that it has been picked up by Netflix. Netflix is hoping it will receive some awards buzz, and it should enter production in early 2021, though that could always be pushed because of the present pandemic.
Since our story last year, Gaga has been attached to star in the Ridley Scott about the Gucci fashion family. She is set to play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of the murdered Maurizio Gucci. Both this and the Bernstein film will likely be in production at the same time, making it impossible for Gaga to do both.
Pairing Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga has been very common amongst tabloids. The two shared undeniable chemistry both at the Academy Awards and in A Star is Born,so it has made them an easy pair to target of dating and casting rumors. Case and point, in early 2019 OK! reported that Lady Gaga was angling against Angelina Jolie for the starring role in a film about Cleopatra. Gossip Cop swiftly debunked this rumor, with a rep for Gaga having no knowledge of the project.
Just as quickly as Gossip Cop debunked that, OK!’s sister publication Star claimed Gaga was attempting to get Cooper onboard to secure the role. We again debunked this untrue story, with Gaga’s spokesperson confirming that she is still not attached to a Cleopatra project.
As nice as a Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper may be for fans of A Star is Born, the two are just friends. Right around the time of their Cleopatra report, Star also claimed Gaga was trying to steal Cooper from his girlfriend Irina Shayk. Gossip Cop debunked that story as well, noting that Gaga was dating Christian Carino at the time, though that couple has since broken up. Just to clear up the next question, no, that break-up wasn't over Cooper either.
Gossip Cop was right on the money debunking that casting story. Here’s hoping Gaga and Cooper reunite someday.
