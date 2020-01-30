Did Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga Team Up For A ‘Cleopatra’ Biopic?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have not reunited for a Cleopatra biopic, despite a tabloid story that was published a year ago today. The rumor was completely made-up. Gossip Cop debunked that bogus claim then, and we can back up our reporting now.

On January 30, 2019, Gossip Cop busted a Star story claiming Lady Gaga was pursuing the lead role in a film about legendary Egyptian queen Cleopatra and was planning on getting Cooper to play her love interest, Mark Antony. The story was total fiction, as was the claim put forth by OK! around that same time that Gaga was in a feud with Angelina Jolie over who would win the prized role of the Egyptian queen.

A full year later, Gossip Cop can confirm that the rumor about Cooper and Gaga remains as false as the day it was first printed. The actors drew heaps of praise and attention for their on-screen chemistry and performances in Cooper’s directorial debut, A Star is Born. But, as of today, the two stars are currently working on separate projects.

Cooper is once again doing double duty as an actor and director. Last week, Deadline announced that Netflix picked up an upcoming drama film about famed composer Leonard Bernstein, which Cooper will direct, produce and star in. He’s also starring in the upcoming thriller Nightmare Alley directed by Guillermo del Toro, opposite Cate Blanchett. Production on that film began last week.

As for Gaga, the pop superstar is just as busy with her own projects. In addition to continuing to work on her sixth studio album, Gaga kicked off a two-year concert residency in Las Vegas in December 2018 entitled Enigma, which will continue to run until May of this year. Gaga will also return to the big screen as Patrizia Reggiani, the notorious ex-wife of Maurisio Gucci, in an upcoming film directed by Ridley Scott.

Cooper and Gaga are no strangers to false stories about themselves at this point, having weathered wild speculation on their relationship from every tabloid at the supermarket checkout. Since appearing together in A Star is Born in 2018, Gossip Cop has had to debunk rumor after rumor about their nonexistent romantic relationship and unconfirmed future acting partnerships.

Look, Gaga and Cooper were great together in A Star is Born. But we’re getting pretty tired of all these rumors over here at Gossip Cop. They didn’t date, didn’t break up after not dating, and aren’t co-starring in any Egyptian queen biopics together. Seriously, guys. It’s time to move on.