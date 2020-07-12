Did Brad Pitt Quit Acting To Become A Beekeeper?

The Enquirer rarely has anything truthful to say about anyone, but Brad Pitt is a true favorite for the often-discredited publication. In January of this year, the tabloid claimed that Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would be “starting over” after he apologized for betraying her with Angelina Jolie. “Brad broke down one day over the holidays and begged Jen to accept his undying apology,” a supposed insider said, adding that Aniston believed Pitt was “a changed man now, and that’s why they’re starting from square one.” Gossip Cop is so sorry to have to be the one to tell you this, again, but Pitt and Aniston are not back together. Aniston’s spokesperson assured us on the record of that fact.