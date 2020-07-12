Did Brad Pitt Quit Acting To Become A Beekeeper?

So, it’s been a year since Gossip Cop debunked one tabloid’s ludicrous claim that Brad Pitt was quitting acting to become a beekeeper. 365 days later, has anything changed with respect to the phony tale? See if you can guess.
In early July 2019, Pitt gave an interview with GQ Australia in which he described acting as a “younger man’s game.” In a sudden stroke of imagination, the National Enquirer wrote a story about how Pitt was definitely giving up acting to pursue beekeeping. An unnamed “source” informed the tabloid that Pitt had “gone all-in on the craze” after his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio supposedly introduced him to it. The movie star was now, supposedly, planning to drop showbiz for the apian arts.
If you can believe it, this story was not true. Gossip Cop checked in with Pitt’s spokesperson on the subject, who laughed off the story as a “desperate attempt at ‘buzz.’” Get it? Pitt wasn’t even talking about quitting acting altogether in that GQ interview, he was just saying that he’d likely be taking on fewer acting projects in the future in favor of producing. The Oscar-winning actor wasn’t swearing it off completely.
The passing months have confirmed how phony the claim was. Following Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, his most recent acting project, Ad Astra, premiered last August. Just two days ago, Deadline reported that Pitt had signed on to star in an upcoming action film, Bullet Train. Alongside those projects, he’s produced critical successes including Kajillionaire and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He’s not going anywhere.
The Enquirer rarely has anything truthful to say about anyone, but Brad Pitt is a true favorite for the often-discredited publication. In January of this year, the tabloid claimed that Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would be “starting over” after he apologized for betraying her with Angelina Jolie. “Brad broke down one day over the holidays and begged Jen to accept his undying apology,” a supposed insider said, adding that Aniston believed Pitt was “a changed man now, and that’s why they’re starting from square one.” Gossip Cop is so sorry to have to be the one to tell you this, again, but Pitt and Aniston are not back together. Aniston’s spokesperson assured us on the record of that fact.
A couple of months later, the outlet suggested that the actor was retiring to keep everyone from getting tired of him. “Brad is a big believer in leaving the party before it ends,” the tabloid’s shady source said this time, adding, “it’s time to retire, to take a long break before he gets overexposed.” But as Pitt himself had stated clearly before, he’s simply more interested in producing right now than he is in acting. He’s definitely not retiring. And Gossip Cop won't retire from busted bogus claims like these, either.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.