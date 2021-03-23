Did Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Secretly Have Twins Via Surrogate?

Have Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt gotten back together and decided to have kids? That was one tabloid’s story twelve months ago. Here at Gossip Cop, we know that the gossip mill turns every day, so we want to check back in on this wild story.

Seeking Out Surrogates

Last year, New Idea reported that Pitt and Aniston had not only rekindled their romance, but also sought out a surrogate to finally start a family together. The publication even went on to identify their chosen surrogate as Michelle Ross, surrogate mother to Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s twins.

Gossip Cop was skeptical of this story from the start. The article operated under the assumption that Aniston and Pitt had gotten back together. Of course, that was not the case then and still isn’t today. Additionally, its reliance on information about another couple’s surrogacy was further evidence of a tabloid desperate for a story.

The cracks in the article didn’t stop there. The tabloid cited further inspiration for Aniston and Pitt’s big plans in talk show host Jimmy Fallon. But the photos accompanying the article were of Jimmy Kimmel, not Fallon. The tabloid failed to provide any compelling evidence for the alleged surrogate pregnancy and erred on many of the facts. It was abundantly clear then that the article was a work of fiction.

Pitt And Aniston Are Not Having Twins

So, where are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston now? Despite frequent tabloid reports to the contrary, Pitt and Aniston have not been in a relationship since they separated in 2005. In the year since there have been no reports of Pitt or Anniston having any surrogate children.

Brad Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie, while highly publicized, has not yet been finalized. To make this article even less believable, he has not been verifiably linked to Aniston in any non-platonic manner. Additionally, with Pitt slated to star in the new action-thriller Bullet Train, it’s unlikely the actor is fitting secret rendezvous with Aniston into his busy schedule. It’s pure fantasy to believe Pitt and Aniston are planning a secret surrogacy.

Jennifer Aniston has not substantially been romantically linked to anyone since her divorce from Justin Theroux. In the year since this report was released, she has not had any children. Contrary to the report, she seems perfectly happy with that. All evidence suggests that she and Pitt remain friends and nothing more.

The Tabloids Love To Target Brad And Jen

This article is further evidence of tabloids’ obsession with Pitt and Aniston. Just this week, Gossip Cop addressed false reports claiming that Pitt and Aniston were planning a new project together. And last week, Gossip Cop took a look back on the ridiculous rumors that Pitt and Aniston’s alleged romance was causing Angelina Jolie a health crisis. While this article was absolutely ridiculous in its implications, it wasn’t surprising. The tabloids don’t seem to have any limits when it comes to speculating about Pitt and Aniston.

