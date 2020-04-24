Did Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Go On A Romantic Trip To France?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

One year ago, a tabloid claimed that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were planning a romantic weekend trip to France. That did not happen. Gossip Cop dismissed the story when it came out. Now, 365 days later, it’s obvious the outlet had no idea what it was talking about.

On April 24, 2019, Life & Style falsely stated that Aniston and Pitt rekindled their romance and were going to celebrate it with a European getaway. “Friends are buzzing that Brad and Jen are already talking about being in love again. He’s ready to take a huge risk and bring Jen to Chateau Miraval — the estate in France that he still owns with [Angelina Jolie],” a so-called source told the magazine. The supposed insider contended that Jolie would be “livid” if she discovered Pitt took Aniston to the estate.

However, the dubious insider insisted that Brad Pitt thought “Jen will enjoy the romance and privacy that the chateau offers” and offered weird details about the former pair’s rumored getaway. “It doesn’t seem to bother Jen that Angie and Brad lived at Chateau Miraval together. Brad’s showing he’s put in the effort to make the weekend all about Jen and him,” the phony insider continued. The anonymous insider asserted that Jennifer Aniston was so “emboldened by reuniting with Brad, and I could see Jen giving Angie a piece of her mind if they came face-to-face.”

The entire story was a work of fiction. Despite what the unreliable outlet insisted, Brad Pitt and Aniston did not plan a trip to France. Separate reps for both Aniston and Pitt confirmed that the article was nonsense. Furthermore, Gossip Cop had proven countless times that Pitt and Aniston were not getting back together. For example, Gossip Cop busted Life & Style a month prior to the chateau story for incorrectly stating that Aniston and Pitt went on two dates since reuniting on her 50th birthday.

The phony magazine asserted the former couple were in constant communication with each other and were in talks to do a movie together. We investigated the story and found no truth to it. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been on decent terms in the recent years since their divorce, which the tabloids like to use to create inaccurate stories.

In May 2017, we busted the publication for inaccurately saying that Pitt and Angelina Jolie were “secretly” back together. The tabloid claimed that Jolie and Pitt were seeing each other “several times a week” and “old feelings returned.” The magazine was off-base with its claims. Gossip Cop spoke to a source close to Pitt, who confirmed that the actor was not back together with Jolie, but the two were on okay terms.