Did Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Give Their Kids Their Own Zoo?

“Brad sees this as a way to rebuild his relationship with his estranged kids, but Angie wants to do it to reaffirm her hold over the children," the unnamed insider stated to the publication. Whoever this “insider” was that the outlet based its information on was just as clueless as the Enquirer was. The entire story was fabricated. Jolie and Pitt were not going to build an animal kingdom for their children. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Pitt who told us the publication's narrative was as false as it was silly.