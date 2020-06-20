Did Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Give Their Kids Their Own Zoo?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children demanded they build them a zoo. Gossip Cop investigated the suspicious story and found it to be completely made-up. Looking back, it’s evident the tabloid’s bogus narrative was just another misleading tale about the former pair.
On June 20, 2019, Gossip Cop reported that the National Enquirer ridiculously alleged Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children were beginning for them for their own animal kingdom. The unreliable paper suggested Jolie and Pitt were on board with the idea. "The kids have always loved animals, but lately it's gone to another level," a supposed insider told the magazine.
The so-called insider continued Pitt agreed to "install a huge aquarium housing all kinds of fish that's as close to their natural habitat as possible," adding that the actor also enlisted his staff to help with the project. The story then takes a dramatic turn when the anonymous insider contended Jolie’s only reason for going along with the plan was a tactic to “gain the upper hand” with the kids.
“Brad sees this as a way to rebuild his relationship with his estranged kids, but Angie wants to do it to reaffirm her hold over the children," the unnamed insider stated to the publication. Whoever this “insider” was that the outlet based its information on was just as clueless as the Enquirer was. The entire story was fabricated. Jolie and Pitt were not going to build an animal kingdom for their children. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Pitt who told us the publication's narrative was as false as it was silly.
This wasn’t the only time the paper claimed to have insight into the former spouses. Earlier this year, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for incorrectly stating Angelina Jolie was going to relocate to New York to escape Brad Pitt. The fictitious story asserted Jolie wanted to move her six children to the big apple for a “fresh start.” This however was inaccurate. Jolie was mandated by the court to let Pitt see their children, therefore if the actress moved she would violate this order.
A month later, Gossip Cop debunked the publication for falsely claiming Jolie was “furious” over Pitt’s excessive spending. The outlet contended Pitt was pouring “millions” into renovating various properties, which Jolie was not happy about. A supposed "insider" claimed Jolie wanted Pitt to “help her out” since most of her money was “tied up” in divorce proceedings with Pitt. The outlet’s cheap method of alleging Jolie was desperate for cash didn’t fool us. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Pitt who dismissed the phony story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.