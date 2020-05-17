Did Blake Shelton Buy Gwen Stefani $13 Million Mansion As Wedding Gift?

Where the story starts going off the rails is when the outlet connects the real estate purchase to Stefani and Shelton's supposed wedding. As Gossip Cop has previously pointed out, Shelton and Stefani are not married. This new purchase proves that things are going well for the couple, who've been dating for four years now, but it doesn't mean the two are married. If and when the former No Doubt singer and the country singer get married, they'll be the ones to inform us.