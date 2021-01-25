Did Blake Lively Get Armie Hammer Kicked Off 'Gossip Girl?'

Armie Hammer’s ongoing scandal has opened the actor up to even more rumors, the latest of which allege that tension between he and Blake Lively on the set of Gossip Girl led to his early ousting from the hit show. Hammer appeared on four episodes during Season 2 and has previously remarked that the cast was “difficult” and that one of the show’s stars got him kicked off the show before he could complete all the episodes he’d originally signed on for. Now a blind-item gossip site claims to have uncovered not only the person behind the ousting but the specific altercation that lead to it.