Did Blake Lively Get Armie Hammer Kicked Off 'Gossip Girl?'

Armie Hammer’s ongoing scandal has opened the actor up to even more rumors, the latest of which allege that tension between he and Blake Lively on the set of Gossip Girl led to his early ousting from the hit show. Hammer appeared on four episodes during Season 2 and has previously remarked that the cast was “difficult” and that one of the show’s stars got him kicked off the show before he could complete all the episodes he’d originally signed on for. Now a blind-item gossip site claims to have uncovered not only the person behind the ousting but the specific altercation that lead to it.
In a recently rediscovered interview with Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen, Armie Hammer revealed the reason he only spent four episodes with the cast of Gossip Girl. Hammer didn’t name names, but admitted to Cohen, who’d asked who was the biggest diva on the set, “Let me just say that was a tough show to film and I didn't end up actually filming all the episodes I was supposed to because it was so tough.” Cohen replied, “Oh really? So you were like, ‘Get me out of this?’
To that, Hammer explained, “It was also like ‘Get him out of here.’” Cohen then switched topics a bit and asked who Hammer’s love interest on the show was. Hammer answered that it was Serena van der Woodsen, a character played by Blake Lively. Comedian Chelsea Handler, another guest on the show, suggestively commented, “It sounds like she was the problem.” Hammer quickly tried to shut that line of thought down. “No, no, that's not what I'm saying,” he said, his face turning a bit red.
Deux Moi, an Instagram gossip account now claims to have learned that it was, in fact, Lively who got Hammer kicked off the show. It should be noted that Deux Moi uses blind items to deliver rumors, so it’s not always the most reliable system. However, the site has been proven correct on several occasions before more reputable outlets confirmed the rumors. For instance, the site correctly predicted Ben Affleck’s break up with Ana de Armas, and also reported on Kourtney Kardashian’s new relationship with Travis Barker first.
An anonymous source told the site that Hammer allegedly called Lively an “insufferable [expletive]” at a dinner scene in front of other members of the cast and crew. This was the incident that supposedly led to Hammer’s ousting from the show. This latest rumor certainly isn’t helping Hammer’s already nosediving reputation, which has already hit rock bottom over his wide-reaching sex scandal. Gossip Cop cannot confirm this rumor, but we will continue to monitor the story.
Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.
‘Skeletal' Angelina Jolie Wearing Kids' Clothes After 'Scary' Weight Loss?
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Marriage Getting 'Fresh Start' After 'Rough Year'?
Mark Harmon's 'Hermit' Behavior Alienating 'NCIS' Cast?
Wendy Williams Show' Producers 'Scrambling' To Replace Her After Health Crisis?
Report: Drew Carey Quitting 'Price Is Right,' Leaving Hollywood