Did Bindi Irwin Carry A Koala Instead Of A Bouquet In Honor Of Her Father At Her Wedding?

Most brides carry a bouquet when they walk down the aisle for their weddings. A tabloid claimed Bindi Irwin may have carried something different to honor her later father. Gossip Cop has investigated the story, and here’s what we found out.
Three months ago, before Bindi Irwin married Chandler Powell, Star alleged Irwin was going to pay tribute to her dad, Steve Irwin, in the most peculiar way. The outlet maintained the daughter of the late television personality would carry a koala bear, which would've been a nod to the popular photo of The Crocodile Hunter.
A supposed source told the outlet Irwin’s father would be very much in the details of the wedding. “His favorite song, ‘True Blue’ will be played at the reception. And there will be Chinese food, Steve’s favorite,” the alleged insider claimed. The so-called insider continued guests were going to be asked to light candles in remembrance of the late zookeeper. “Steve had a huge influence on his daughter’s life. He won’t be there to escort her down the aisle, but he’ll certainly be there in spirit,” the dubious insider concluded.
We’re certain Irwin found a way to incorporate her father in the ceremony. The 21-year-old recently gave details about the wedding, where she revealed her vows to Powell, which did mention her father. However, she did not carry a koala bear down the aisle. There wasn't any mention of that happening from Irwin or Powell. But, Irwin did have some animals present during the very intimate ceremony, since the couple married at a zoo.
Since the announcement of her engagement to Powell and the decision to move up the wedding, the tabloids have created various inaccurate stories about Irwin’s nuptials. In March of this year, Gossip Cop busted Woman’s Day for incorrectly stating Bindi Irwin moved up her wedding because she was pregnant. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant’s decision to move the date of the ceremony was due to the coronavirus epidemic. Plus Irwin and Powell only moved the date by a few days.
Following this, we exposed the unreliable magazine again for incorrectly stating Irwin and Powell split 30 days after their marriage. The story contended Powell “walked out” on his wife, due to the stress of isolation amid the current pandemic. The narrative was completely bogus. The tabloid’s premise was also based on a photo of Powell at the local grocery store in Queensland by himself. This wasn’t nearly enough to purport he left Irwin. We wasted no time in correcting the silly story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.