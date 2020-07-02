Did Barack Obama Talk George Clooney Into Running For President In 2020?

This story was absurd then, and it’s absurd now. As Gossip Cop pointed out, Clooney has said multiple times over the past few years that he has no interest in running for office. In 2017, Clooney stated that he didn’t think we should have “someone famous in office” and would rather have “someone who knows how to make policy.” At a different time, he said that he’d been asked about running for office “for almost 20 years now and the answer is just no,” adding, “Who would ever want to live like that?”