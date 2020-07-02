Did Barack Obama Talk George Clooney Into Running For President In 2020?

Barack Obama never convinced George Clooney to run for president, despite one tabloid article’s claims in 2019. Gossip Cop debunked that fictitious claims a year ago. Today, the story remains totally ludicrous.
Last summer, the Obama family joined George and Amal Clooney at their Lake Como villa in Italy, prompting Woman’s Day to write up a bit of fanfiction about how the former president was pushing George Clooney to make a 2020 bid. “George has been privately despairing about the state of America and the world for a long time,” a supposed “insider” told the outlet, adding that becoming a husband and a father has “finally prompted him to do something about it.” The actor was supposedly considering a 2024 run, but Obama convinced him to go for it in 2020 instead.
This story was absurd then, and it’s absurd now. As Gossip Cop pointed out, Clooney has said multiple times over the past few years that he has no interest in running for office. In 2017, Clooney stated that he didn’t think we should have “someone famous in office” and would rather have “someone who knows how to make policy.” At a different time, he said that he’d been asked about running for office “for almost 20 years now and the answer is just no,” adding, “Who would ever want to live like that?”
One year later, it’s obvious just how laughable this claim was. The months have passed, and we’ve gotten nearer and nearer to the 2020 general election, yet still no word from George Clooney on his entering the race. Because of course he’s not. The actor has remained largely silent on the upcoming election: he hasn’t endorsed any Democratic primary candidates and still has yet to endorse Joe Biden. But he is very clearly not entering politics himself.
As the year has passed, it’s become even more clear that Woman’s Day has absolutely nothing relevant or accurate to say about George Clooney. In October, the unreliable magazine tried to claim that Clooney and Brie Larson got “flirty” while filming a Nespresso ad together. Clooney was allegedly “lapping up the attention [Larson] was lavishing on him,” the tabloid’s tipster stated. A source close to the situation dismissed the claim when Gossip Cop reached out.
Just a couple months ago, the tabloid “reported” that Meghan Markle was considering a presidential run in 2024 and was approaching Clooney and Oprah Winfrey for advice. Hang on, what happened to Clooney’s own presidential run? Oh, that’s right, it was fake. Clooney, of course, has stated that he “[doesn’t] think actors should be president—” so it’s highly unlikely he would be interested in helping Markle kick off her supposed career in American politics.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.