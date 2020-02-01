Did Anna Faris Fight With Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Anna Faris did not feud with Chris Pratt and Katherine Shwarzenegger last year, despite a bogus tabloid narrative claiming otherwise. That rumor was completely untrue. Gossip Cop can provide updates on the situation.

On February 1, 2019, RadarOnline alleged Faris was “really put off” by her ex-husband’s new relationship. Pratt became engaged to Shwarzenegger after only seven months of dating. A source supposedly close to the story claimed it bother Faris “tremendously” that Pratt has already moved on from their 2018 divorce.

Gossip Cop looked into the rumor this time last year and found it completely baseless. In fact, Faris has been completely supportive of Pratt and Schwarzenegger, from congratulating Pratt on Instagram to cheering them on during her podcast. It’s clear that Pratt and Faris are on great terms, but gossip websites and tabloids cannot get enough of making up drama about the former star couple.

With the passing of a year, it’s even more clear than before that this story was totally false. Back in March 2019, Faris went on the podcast Divorce Sucks! to talk about the process and had only positive things to say about Pratt and Schwarzenegger. “He really is such an amazing person,” she said of her ex-husband. “I’m really grateful that we’re so close.” The actress explained that Pratt even told her beforehand that he was planning on proposing to Schwarzenegger. “I was like, ‘that’s awesome,’” said Faris. “I told him that I was an ordained minister.”

While Faris did not end up at the altar to help Pratt and Schwarzenegger tie the knot, it’s clear their relationship is still friendly. That May, Schwarzenegger spoke fondly of Faris to Us Weekly at the launch party for her new podcast. “I have such great people in my life that I’m able to learn from in all different areas,” she said. “And [Anna’s] definitely somebody that I look up to in the podcast world.”

While there’s clearly no grudges held between the three stars, that hasn’t stopped websites from continuing to “report” drama that isn’t there. Later in February 2019, the International Business Times claimed Faris was questioning how long Pratt’s new relationship would last. Gossip Cop busted that story as false. The outlet completely poached that theory from a story posted by RadarOnline, which, as we’ve already discussed, has nothing insightful or truthful to say on this subject.

Unfortunately, scavenging content from disreputable sites is a common practice for “news” outlets on the Internet, especially when it comes to stories that involve celebrity turmoil. But none of it’s true. And as long as these sites continue to publish fiction as fact, Gossip Cop will be here to set the record straight.