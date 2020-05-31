Did Angeline Jolie Date Richard Madden?

The so-called insider added that Jolie had a “habit” of “falling in love” with her costars and that she was excited about the prospect of getting close to Madden while working together. This, however, was not true. The story came out a year ago and there hasn't been any substantial evidence to support this account. Also, at the time, Jolie was solely focused on being a mother to her children and her work following her split from Brad Pitt. Additionally, Madden spoke about his excitement on working with Jolie.