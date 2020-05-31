Did Angeline Jolie Date Richard Madden?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Angelina Jolie had a crush on her The Eternals costar, Richard Madden. The story was untrue. Gossip Cop busted the bogus story when it came out. Looking back, it’s evident the tabloid was clueless and off-base.
On May 31, 2019, OK! claimed Jolie had her sights on Madden. The publication further contended the only reason Madden was able to get the role of Ikaris in the upcoming Marvel film was because of the great chemistry he had with Jolie. A supposed source told the outlet, "It's early days, but Richard is someone Angelina has her eye on. She thinks he's incredibly handsome and talented, and she's excited to see where their friendship goes next."
The so-called insider added that Jolie had a “habit” of “falling in love” with her costars and that she was excited about the prospect of getting close to Madden while working together. This, however, was not true. The story came out a year ago and there hasn't been any substantial evidence to support this account. Also, at the time, Jolie was solely focused on being a mother to her children and her work following her split from Brad Pitt. Additionally, Madden spoke about his excitement on working with Jolie.
“She was just really lovely and wonderful and I’m excited to work with her,” the actor stated. That didn't seem like there was anything between the two costars. Moreover, Gossip Cop checked in with an individual from Jolie’s camp who confirmed the story was nothing more than a work of fiction. This wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids were off-base about Jolie’s personal life.
A month before this story came out, Gossip Cop debunked OK! for falsely claiming Angelina Jolie was secretly dating Colin Ferrell. The magazine asserted the actress’s intentions in bringing her four kids to the premiere of the film, Dumbo, was to support Ferrell. The outlet purported Jolie and Ferrell were keeping things on the “down-low” however, the account was completely fabricated. Gossip Cop checked in with a mutual pal of ours and Jolie’s who assured us the story was false.
A few weeks later, the Globe, which is the sister publication of OK!, inaccurately stated Jolie was trying to steal Nicholas Hoult from his girlfriend, Bryana Holly. The paper insisted Jolie was “bragging” about her chemistry with Hoult and was using the same tactics she used to steal Pitt from Jennifer Aniston. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Jolie who dismissed the silly story.