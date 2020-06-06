Did Angelina Jolie Date One Of Her Bodyguards?

The supposed insider further contended that Jolie’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt, was sure to be upset with his former wife’s latest beau and "won't find it easy seeing his kids bonding with another guy, but Angie has the right to move on, and there's nothing to stop her from dating whoever she wants." The tabloid’s story, however, was fabricated. Given the story came out a year ago and there hasn’t been any mention of this new romance it’s evident it wasn’t true. Also, the man the publication was referring too, Oliver Crane, who has worked for Jolie and watched her children for years, was never romantically involved with the actress.