Did Angelina Jolie And Bradley Cooper Have A Romance 'Brewing?'

Regardless, the magazine had no other substantial proof that anything was happening between Cooper and Jolie and it was honestly just chance that they happened to be at the same place at the same time. Hundreds of celebrities have visited Disneyland with their children. That doesn’t mean one is “following” another in hopes to woo them. Gossip Cop also ran the story by a source close to Jolie who told us there wasn’t any romance blossoming between her and Cooper. Similarly, a source close to the Silver Linings Playbook actor said the article was “complete nonsense.”