Did Amber Heard Really Poop In Her And Johnny Depp's Bed?

"I consider that it is unlikely that Ms. Heard or one of her friends was responsible," writes Nicol. "Mr. Depp had left that night for his property in Sweetzer. As long as he was away, it was Ms. Heard who was likely to suffer from the faeces on the bed, not him. It was, therefore, a singularly ineffective means for Ms. Heard or one of her friends to 'get back' at Mr. Depp. Other evidence in the case showed that Boo (one of the two dogs) had an incomplete mastery of her bowels after she had accidentally consumed some marijuana. Ms. Heard gave evidence that Boo had in the past defecated on the bed and that she herself had cleaned it up rather than leave that task to [the housekeeper]."