Dick Van Dyke’s Wife Refusing To Let Him Attend Kennedy Center Honors For His Lifetime Achievement Award?

As Dick Van Dyke prepares to accept a lifetime achievement award at the Kennedy Center Honors, one report claims there’s trouble at home. Is his wife Arlene Silver barring him from the ceremony? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Van Dyke Psyched For Award – But Wife Bars Door’

According to the National Enquirer, Dick Van Dyke is elated to receive the prestigious award, but his protective wife is preventing him from attending the ceremony. A purported family friend says, “Arlene says she can’t allow Dick to fly from Los Angeles to D.C. during a pandemic.” While Silver understands how much the award means, she doesn’t think he should travel at this time.

Van Dyke is still well enough to perform and was hoping to do so at the ceremony. A friend insists that “being quarantined for a year has left him itching to get back to entertaining.” The article concludes with that same insider saying, “it will crush him not to attend the Kennedy Center Honors – but he knows Arlene has his best interests at heart.”

A Different Style Ceremony

Gossip Cop highly doubts that an actual family friend of Van Dyke would ever talk to the National Enquirer. The Kennedy Center has adjusted to COVID-19. While the honors would traditionally be given out in front of an audience, this year they may travel to performers and film segments ahead of time. Since Van Dyke is 95, it wouldn’t be surprising if this was the case.

He’s Keeping Busy

Even as the pandemic has brought the world to a halt, Van Dyke has still stayed busy. He did some consultation work with Marvel on their Disney+ series WandaVision. The Mary Poppins Returns star reportedly was oblivious to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s success, which a producer for the series said “was really fun.” He’s still able to entertain people even without this ceremony.

Other Bogus Stories

Fellow Kennedy Center Honoree Garth Brooks is frequently targeted by the Enquirer. It claimed Brooks was performing at Katherine Schwarzenegger’s wedding, which simply did not. We busted a story about Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood fighting at home, but that story lacked any hard evidence to back it up.

In a story about travel, the tabloid claimed Angelina Jolie was controlling her children’s schedule to keep them away from Brad Pitt. That story was completely made-up to stoke conflict, just like this story about Van Dyke and Silver. It remains to be seen what kind of precautions will be in place by the time the Kennedy Center Honors happen, but Van Dyke is thrilled to be honored no matter what.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Charles Traveling To America To Strip Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Of Their Titles?



‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Reveals How Much It Cost Homeowners To Appear On The Show



Denise Richards’s Daughter Just Turned 17 And Looks Just Like Her Famous Father



Who Is Lily From AT&T? All About Milana Vayntrub



Report: Mark Harmon Cancelled ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Over Scott Bakula Feud