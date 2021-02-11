Who Is Diane Alexander? All About Lionel Richie's Ex Wife

Sofia Richie, 22, is also a model and has walked runways for a number of big-name designers, including Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Jeremy Scott, and Philipp Plein. She currently has more than 6.5 million followers on Instagram, and also received tons of media attention when she began dating reality star Scott Disick (Kourtney Kardashian’s ex) in 2017.

Sofia credits her famous father with helping her nurture her creative side. “My dad, he thinks so out of the box,” she said in 2017. “He’s so weird and he can take my mind places that I probably wouldn’t go to and he opens me up to so many different thoughts. He’s my creative go-to.”