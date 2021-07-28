Who Is Dev Patel’s Girlfriend? The Truth About His Relationship With Tilda Cobham-Hervey

If Dev Patel isn’t on your radar yet, brace yourself. The English actor, who had his breakout role in 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire, is on the verge of becoming a bona fide sex symbol. Now, he’s starring as King Arthur’s nephew Sir Gawain in the highly anticipated film The Green Knight.

We suspect the film will have fans scrambling for deets on the actor’s love life. The good news? We’ve got the intel. The bad news? He’s very much taken. After an almost six-year relationship with Freida Pinto, he is currently seeing Tilda Cobham-Hervey. Get the scoop on Dev Patel’s girlfriend and decide whether or not you ship this pair.

Who Is Tilda Cobham-Hervey?

Tilda Cobham-Hervey, 26, is an actress from Adelaide, Australia. According to IMDb, she had her first role in the 2013 film 52 Tuesdays. It was a hit at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival, where it was nominated for a Grand Jury Prize and won the Best Director award.

Seizing on the buzz of her debut, Cobham-Hervey signed with Creative Artists Agency and landed roles in two Australian mini-series: Barracuda and The Kettering Incident. More recent gigs include roles in 2019’s Hotel Mumbai and I am Woman (co-starring Evan Peters).

Cobham-Hervey also works behind the camera. In 2017, she made her directorial debut for the short film A Field Guide to Being a 12-Year-Old Girl. The project earned her the Crystal Bear for Best Short Film by the Youth Jury of the 68th Berlin International Film Festival.

Not bad for a woman whose entertaining experience was once limited to being a child circus performer.

“I’ve never been to drama school, I never did the school play,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2015. Instead, her specialties included hula hoop, trapeze, and acrobatic pitching. When it came to acting, she learned by diving into things headfirst.

“You have to learn a lot of text very quickly, you get thrown into these rooms where you don’t know anyone and you’re going in as someone else. It’s quick and fast, it’s the art of being constantly challenged and thinking through different parts of your brain.”

Dev Patel And Tilda Cobham-Hervey Met While Filming ‘Hotel Mumbai’

Cobham-Hervey met Patel on the set of Hotel Mumbai. However, the romance might have never been, were it not for an unexpected twist. According to Vogue Australia, the actress joined the cast at the last minute after Teresa Palmer, who originally won the part of Sally, became pregnant.

The action thriller was shot in Adelaide, which means the couple got to know each other on Cobham-Hervey’s home turf. They spent the following year far from home in Los Angeles, where they spent most of 2020 quarantining together.

In May 2020, the Daily Mail spotted the two packing on the PDA during a picnic for two. The occasion? Patel’s 30th birthday. Cobham-Hervey added a cherry on top by having friends drive by and deliver paper planes and letters to the actor from their cars.

But these days, it seems the couple has escaped LA and returned Down Under. In April 2021, the Daily Mail revealed that the couple planned to spend five months in Adelaide. (Apparently, Oz is currently the go-to getaway for celebs—Julia Roberts, Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, and Nicole Kidman are among the many A-listers riding out the pandemic there.)

A source who spotted them grocery shopping said they were a very sweet pair and indulged her in conversation.

“He was very accommodating and so was Tilda,” said the tipster. “She was sweet and quiet and they were so loving towards each other.”

Beyond that, you’d be hard-pressed to find juicy details on the lovebirds. Neither is active on social media, which means going Insta-official or writing gushing captions isn’t exactly their thing.

That said, we suspect The Green Knight will still make internet sleuths out of many viewers who are hot for Patel. We’ll be looking for updates on their romance, too, because we definitely stan this pairing!