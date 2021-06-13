‘Desperate’ Prince William ‘Terrified’ He’s Going Blind, Turning To ‘Top Doctors’ For Cure?

Is Prince William worried he’s going blind? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor.

Prince William’s Vision Is Failing?

Twelve months ago, the National Enquirer reported Prince William was desperately seeking medical help as he feared he was rapidly losing his vision. According to the tabloid, William had only five years before he goes completely and permanently blind. “He publicly admitted his vision is failing, but behind palace walls, I’m told he’s terrified of going blind,” the tabloid’s royal insider explained.

And like all problems in the royal family, it all comes back to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The insider spilled, “It’s no secret William and his wife, Kate, are furious at their in-laws for selfishly quitting,” adding, “Although Kate’s putting on a brave face in public as always, we fear her private world is falling apart. William’s battle against blindness must be devastating and heartbreaking.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

Prince William is not going blind. We can explain. Shortly before this article was published, William gave an interview in which he said not wearing his contact lenses helped his nerves when public speaking because he couldn’t see anyone’s face clearly. “My eyesight started to sort of tail off a little bit when I got older and I didn’t used to wear contacts,” he explained. “When I gave speeches, I couldn’t see anyone’s face…actually that really helped with my anxiety.”

Now, a lens prescription is a far cry from going completely blind, but it’s clear the tabloid got what it wanted from this interview and ran with it. It’s even clearer now since no credible reports of William’s alleged degenerative eyesight have been published in the year since. Even more ludicrous is the suggestion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put so much stress on the royal family that people are going blind. That rumor is truly one for the books. While there’s no doubt been some tension between Prince Harry and the rest of the royals, we seriously doubt anyone is going blind from stress over it.

The Tabloid On The Royals

Besides, the National Enquirer has no problem fibbing about the lives of the royals. Last year, the publication alleged Prince William and his father Prince Charles were in a “bitter war” over who would take the throne after the queen. Then earlier this year, the magazine reported Prince William and Kate Middleton were divorcing over his drinking. Most recently the tabloid asserted Meghan Markle was forcing Prince Harry to get hair transplants. Clearly, the Enquirer is no stranger to bizarre and inaccurate reports about the royal family, as none of these stories were remotely true.

