‘Desperate’ Justin Bieber Trying To Bribe Hailey Baldwin Into Getting Pregnant?

Is Justin Bieber so eager to become a dad that he’s bribing Hailey Baldwin with expensive getaways? That’s what one tabloid would have readers believe. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Justin Bieber Catches ‘Baby Blues’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Justin Bieber is “buttering up” Hailey Baldwin, trying to convince her to start a family with him. An inside source tells the outlet, “Justin’s tried to respect Hailey’s wish to wait [to have kids] but he’s wanted a family since, like, the day they said ‘I do,'” adding, “He’s doing everything he can to convince her that he’ll be a good dad — and an even better husband.” The pop star has reportedly been “super attentive … telling her she’s beautiful every day and pouring on the PDA.”

The outlet speculates that while Baldwin has likely caught on to Bieber’s scheme, she’s probably enjoying the attention. Bieber has expressed his desire to start a family before. It’s no secret he’d love to be a dad, but Baldwin allegedly isn’t sure when she’ll be ready. The insider goes on, “Hailey would like to enjoy being married for a while longer and work on her career,” adding, “But that hasn’t deterred Justin from trying to woo her into doing it now!”

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin ‘Can’t Agree’ On When To Have Kids?

It’s amazing the sorts of things tabloids claim to know about celebrities. For this story to be true, this alleged source would have to be close enough to Bieber to know about his “secret plan” to woo Baldwin, a plan Baldwin herself has no knowledge of. Even if Bieber were hatching some scheme to trick his wife into having kids, which we doubt, it’s highly unlikely anyone close to Bieber is spilling his personal information to the tabloids.

While it’s true Bieber has expressed his excitement to be a dad, it’s clear now is not the greatest time for the couple to get started. Baldwin’s YouTube channel has been taking off while Bieber is set to go on tour early next year. Baldwin recently made it clear they’re not becoming parents right now with a pointed comment on Bieber’s Instagram post. Bieber recently posted a pic of him and Baldwin on his page captioned “mom and dad,” to which Baldwin commented, “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” followed by a laughing-crying emoji.

Apparently, Baldwin wants to make it clear to fans that they are not expecting a child any time soon. While it makes for a good story, we doubt Bieber had ulterior motives in whisking his wife away on a vacation. It’s possible the couple was simply enjoying their getaway together, and there’s no need to read any further into it than that.

The Tabloid On Justin Bieber

This is far from the first time Gossip Cop has busted the National Enquirer for making up stories about Bieber. Back in 2019, the tabloid claimed Baldwin was grossed out by Bieber’s acne. Then, last year, the outlet alleged Baldwin needed a break from “clingy” Bieber. And earlier this year, the tabloid reported Baldwin had upset Bieber by telling him she was “not ready” to be a mom. Obviously, the Enquirer is no friend of Justin Bieber, and nothing it says about him should be taken seriously.

