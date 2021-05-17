‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?

Has Kanye West “exploded over the 300-pound mark” thanks to fast food binges now that his estranged wife Kim Kardashian is no longer around to “oversee Kanye’s gobbling”? One tabloid claims this week that the rapper often demolishes “gut-busting 6,000 calorie” meals in one sitting, leaving him 30 pounds heavier than he was after Kardashian filed for divorce. Gossip Cop has looked into the story and has a few things to say on the matter.

Kanye West’s ‘Wild Food Binges’

The Globe reports this week that the “dumped and desolate” Kanye West has friends worried that he’s “eating himself into [the] grave” with his “wild food binges.” The 43-year-old rapper has apparently been indulging in junk food to comfort himself after his wife of six years Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February. Sources tell the tabloid that West has often eaten over 6,000 calories in a single meal, resulting in the rapper tipping the scale at 310 pounds.

At breakfast alone, the rapper puts away a staggering amount of food, a supposed “mole” snitches. “He can put away six or seven sausage patties, ten or 12 rashers of bacon, four hash browns and still be hungry!” That’s usually in addition to stacks of pancakes, the source insists. To quench his thirst, West allegedly “loads up his coffee with half and half, then pour in eight packs of sugar along with the largest size possible orange juice or a huge chocolate shake!”

After breakfast, West reportedly continues to snack on chips and candy before settling down to a lunch of “three or four Big Macs with Coke or Sprite — super sized and all with fries and tons of ketchup,” the source tells the outlet. More snacking, this time on ice cream and peanuts, fills the afternoon, and then comes dinner, where West supposedly downs a pizza loaded down with extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and pineapple.

West A ‘Heart Attack Waiting To Happen’ Without Kim Kardashian?

Apparently, it’s Kim Kardashian’s absence in West’s life that’s allowing for this newfound gluttony. “Without Kim telling him to stay away from the fried food 24/7 and curb his habit of eating late at night, Kanye’s on the loose and eating what he chooses,” the source says. Now “friends” of the star are worried he’s a “heart attack waiting to happen.” A friend “squawks” in conclusion, “The guy is spilling out of his clothes and looks like he’s about to burst. He needs some type of junk-food intervention!”

It should definitely be noted that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian lived separately for the better part of 2020. She hasn’t been in charge of West’s diet in a very long time, so why would West suddenly start spiraling out of control now? The most obvious answer is that it wouldn’t. This tabloid is making it all up and taking advantage of West’s well-known love of junk food to do so.

The average calorie intake for a healthy adult is 2,000 calories a day, but the number cited by the magazine is three times that number, and it supposedly happens in a single sitting. Mark Wahlberg has been eating 7,000 calories a day in an attempt to bulk up for a role and it’s difficult for him to manage that much food. We’re supposed to believe that West routinely eats “three to four Big Macs” in a single sitting?

Besides, it’s unreal that this tabloid would mock West for his weight after he’d admitted to getting liposuction over fears of his body being made fun of. In a 2018 interview with TMZ, West confessed, “I got liposuction because I didn’t want y’all to call me fat like y’all called Rob [Kardashian]…I didn’t want y’all to call me fat so I got liposuction, right?” The surgery led to West using opioids in order to manage his pain, which led to a dependency, and the rapper claims that is partly to blame for his 2016 breakdown which led to his involuntary hospitalization. It’s brutally insensitive, to say the least, but the Globe isn’t exactly known for its tact and graciousness.

