Derek Hough Thinks Tyra Banks Runs ‘DWTS’ Like A Sweatshop?

Does Derek Hough hate the way Tyra Banks runs Dancing with the Stars? That’s what one story claimed a few months ago. Gossip Cop wants to check back in on the stars since the season wrapped up.

Tyra Banks Too Demanding On Set?

The Globe reported not long ago that Banks was changing the tone of DWTS for the worse. A supposed insider spilled to the tabloid that Banks’ leadership style was military-like.

According to the article, Banks was never satisfied while hosting the competition, and both the dancers and judges were starting to turn against her. The publication goes on about Banks’ ego, claiming that the supermodel had an attitude problem.

The magazine even goes into detail about Hough’s frustration with Banks’ demeanor. He was said to be constantly “huffing with displeasure.” According to the piece, Hough found himself on the wrong end of her wrath on multiple occasions and was sick of it.

Derek Hough Feuding With Tyra Banks?

So, is Tyra Banks really running Dancing with the Stars into the ground? Absolutely not. Gossip Cop was skeptical of the article’s claims, and was able to check in with a source close to Hough. The source confirmed that Hough and Banks had a lovely relationship and there was no truth to the claims.

Besides, all evidence points to the pair getting along. Derek Hough and Tyra Banks were recently on the Kelly Clarkson Show where Hough taught Banks some dance moves. Furthermore, the pair seemed friendly on the talk show, and Hough noticeably was not seething with anger towards Banks as the article implies.

Additionally, DWTS has been renewed for a 30th season. Both Hough and Banks have been confirmed to return to the competition show. Clearly the article’s allegations of it being a toxic workplace weren’t real enough to scare Hough away. Besides, without any evidence to support the strange claims, it’s clear the story was a work of fiction.

The Tabloids On Banks

This isn’t the first time the tabloids have gotten it wrong about Tyra Banks. Not long ago, reports claimed that Banks was leaving DWTS after one season on the show. Then, another article claimed that Banks was binge-eating and gaining weight. Additionally, the press can’t stop speculating about her love life. Gossip Cop found all of these reports false. Clearly, the tabloids can’t pin down what’s really going on with Banks.

