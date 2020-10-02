Derek Hough Hates The Way Tyra Banks Runs 'Dancing With The Stars'?

Derek Hough Is Not Having It

The paper further reveals Derek Hough is not pleased with the way Banks runs the dance competition and is “huffing” with displeasure. The insider tattles that while Banks “got the judges and pros up in arms” over her demeanor, Hough is particularly riled up after the model told him to “speed it up” when critiquing the dancers. “The way Tyra makes her entrance on stage like she’s the belle of the ball has many rolling their eyes,” the informant says. Yet, the insider notes that the network seems to love Banks, and regardless of her “attitude” has no plans of getting rid of her.