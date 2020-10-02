Derek Hough Hates The Way Tyra Banks Runs 'Dancing With The Stars'?

The latest season of Dancing with the Stars changed a few things that fans of the show probably weren’t expecting. In addition to the virtual audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition also added a new host, Tyra Banks. Yet, a tabloid states one person who isn’t happy with the supermodel’s hosting abilities are fan-favorite dancer, Derek Hough. Here is what Gossip Cop has learned about the rumor.
According to the Globe, Tyra Banks runs DWTS like a “sweatshop” when the cameras aren’t rolling. The paper suggests the staffers and the contestants are “sneering” over the model’s “hop-to-it” attitude. “The show’s tone is changing and Tyra’s hard-nosed, no-nonsense personality is right in the middle of things,” a source spills to the Globe. The insider adds Banks is not only the host but also the executive producer of DWTS and “takes the title” seriously. “Even with all the ego, Tyra wants it to run like a military operation, which was how she did things on America’s Next Top Model,” the Globe’s source purports.
The paper further reveals Derek Hough is not pleased with the way Banks runs the dance competition and is “huffing” with displeasure. The insider tattles that while Banks “got the judges and pros up in arms” over her demeanor, Hough is particularly riled up after the model told him to “speed it up” when critiquing the dancers. “The way Tyra makes her entrance on stage like she’s the belle of the ball has many rolling their eyes,” the informant says. Yet, the insider notes that the network seems to love Banks, and regardless of her “attitude” has no plans of getting rid of her.
Gossip Cop, however, is debunking this phony premise. Despite what the Globe is contending, Derek Hough doesn’t have any issues with Tyra Banks or how she hosts DWTS. A rep for the dancer dismissed the rumor and added Hough had nothing but a lovely relationship with Tyra since way before DWTS.” Recently, Hough complimented Banks and gave her dancing tips during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
As for Banks running Dancing With The Stars like a “sweatshop,” that is also a bogus rumor. The host told US Weekly that despite some of the criticism she’s received for replacing Tom Bergeron, she’s not looking to be "perfect."
This isn't the first time the tabloids concocted incorrect stories about Dancing with the Stars. Years ago, Gossip Cop busted the National Enquirer for claiming O.J. Simpson wanted to join the DWTS. We also dismissed another report from the tabloid that alleged Caitlyn Jenner would be a contestant on the show’s athlete edition. When it comes to the popular ABC show, it is evident the tabloids can’t be trusted with reliable information as to what goes on behind the scenes.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.