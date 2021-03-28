Michelle Moyer: Everything We Know About Dennis Rodman’s Ex-Wife

Here’s a fun fact about Dennis Rodman: his bizarre friendship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has outlasted all three of his marriages. Take his union with Michelle Moyer, who filed for divorce from the NBA legend less than a year after their wedding.

The two were an unorthodox pair, and truth be told, many people didn’t see long-term success for them. Find out more about Dennis Rodman’s ex-wife, as well as the high and low points of their relationship.

Who Is Michelle Moyer?

Michelle Moyer, 54, is the third wife of Dennis Rodman. The couple had a four-year courtship before tying the knot in a private civil ceremony in Newport Beach, California. The date of their big day, May 13, 2003, coincided with Rodman’s 42nd birthday.

Rodman’s first wife was model Annie Bakes. The couple wed in 1992, but the marriage lasted all of 82 days. According to Jet, it was a highly dysfunctional relationship. Rodman faced a paternity suit over their daughter, Alexis Caitlyn, as well as charges that he physically abused Bakes while she was six months pregnant.

His second marriage was a high-profile but short-lived union with Carmen Electra. Rodman sought an annulment just nine days after their late-night Las Vegas wedding, claiming he was “of unsound mind” when they exchanged vows. The couple tried to reconcile, but Electra eventually filed for divorce.

In the 2020 documentary The Last Dance, Electra said that “it was definitely an occupational hazard to be Dennis’ girlfriend.” But she also told the Los Angeles Times that she had no regrets about their wild time together.

“I saw all these different sides of Dennis,” she said. “He would always say, ‘No one understands me. No one gets me.’ He was very emotional at times. Then there was the sweet romantic side and the fun, eccentric guy who loved to go out and drink and wear feathered boas. But on the court, he was a savage.”

Michelle Moyer And Dennis Rodman First Met in 1999

According to the Los Angeles Times, Moyer first met the NBA player at a bar in 1999. Both lived in Newport Beach, California, but their arrangement was unusual. After marrying, Rodman revealed that they had no intention of sharing a living space.

“We won’t live together,” Rodman told the paper. “I like it like that. She and the kids come over on weekends.”

The couple maintained separate residences two miles apart from one another—even after Moyer gave birth to two of his children. According to the New York Times, Rodman would fulfill daddy duties by going on diaper runs at late hours and dropping them off at Moyer’s home.

Michelle Moyer Filed For Divorce In 2004, But Stayed With Dennis Until 2012

Moyer initially filed for divorce in 2004, less than a year into their marriage. But on paper, the couple remained legally married for a total of nine years. She re-filed in 2012 after a failed attempt at patching things up—and the ensuing battle revealed some messy details.

Moyer claimed that Rodman owed $808,935 in unpaid child support and $51,441 in unpaid spousal support. She also had a temporary restraining order approved by a judge during this period.

Rodman’s lawyer insisted that the former NBA star couldn’t cough up the cash because he was flat broke.

“In all honesty, Dennis, although a very sweet person, is an alcoholic,” added his financial advisor Peggy Williams. “His sickness impacts his ability to get work.”

Back in 2004, when Moyer first tried to split from Rodman, the b-baller’s assets included $3.4 million in property and $1.45 million in stocks and bonds. He also reported an annual salary of $570,000. However, his hard-partying ways had drained him of his estimated $27 million fortune. According to Rodman, his lifestyle cost more than $31,000 a month. Rodman even withdrew his NBA pension “for pennies on the dollar” to pay back taxes.

Ultimately, the Orange County Family Court ordered Rodman to complete 104 hours of community service, serve three years of informal probation, and pay his overdue child and spousal support.

“It’s all about the kids,” he said after the hearing. “It does suck the fact that it had to come to this.”

Rodman And Moyer’s Kids Are Exceptionally Athletic

One silver lining to Rodman and Moyer’s rollercoaster marriage is their children. Their first son, D.J. Rodman, is a promising college basketball player who reps the Washington State Cougars of the Pac-12 Conference. His performance in 2021 has earned praise from sportswriters, as well as his own team.

Their second child, Trinity Rodman, is also a rising star in professional sports. In 2021, she became the youngest player ever to be drafted into the National Women’s Soccer League. The number two overall pick will join the Washington Spirit for its next season.

Trinity credits her dad for blessing her with athleticism, but she also remains on loving terms with Moyer. Check out the mother-daughter duo in this 2019 vlog from Trinity’s YouTube channel.