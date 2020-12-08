Dennis Quaid To Pay $13K A Month In Child Support

The Blast first reported on the agreement. According to the outlet, Quaid also has to pay her three separate sums of about $69,000 each, with the final installment due next March. Those sums cover the unpaid child support payments from the past few months while the previous agreement was in dispute. Should Quaid make more than $1,314,000 in a year, he'll have to make an additional payment, but he retains almost 50 percent physical custody of the twins.