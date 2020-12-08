Dennis Quaid To Pay $13K A Month In Child Support

After two years, Dennis Quaid has finally settled his custody agreement with ex-wife Kimberly Buffington. They share 13-year-old twins Thomas and Zoe, and Quaid will be paying $13,750 a month going forward. The settlement also includes some other possible costs for the actor.
Dennis Quaid and Kimberly Buffington went through with their divorce in 2016, which was finalized two years later. The former couple's split has been an ongoing process, dating back to 2012 when Buffington first filed for divorce. The two would reconcile and break up twice more. Two years after their final 2016 split, the divorce was made official.
The Blast first reported on the agreement. According to the outlet, Quaid also has to pay her three separate sums of about $69,000 each, with the final installment due next March. Those sums cover the unpaid child support payments from the past few months while the previous agreement was in dispute. Should Quaid make more than $1,314,000 in a year, he'll have to make an additional payment, but he retains almost 50 percent physical custody of the twins.
Additionally, only $200,000 will make it to Buffington, while the rest will be placed in a trust fund for the kids' medical expenses and education costs, including their college tuition. Any expenses will have to be signed off on by both parents.
The new agreement also saw both Quaid and Buffington revoking all of their previous requests for modifying the custody and child support agreements, with the two agreeing to use a private judge for any future conflicts or concerns. Dennis Quaid married his new wife, Laura Savoie, earlier this year.