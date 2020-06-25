Dennis Quaid And His Fiancee Hoping For A Baby Before Getting Married?

While Dennis Quaid’s name doesn’t show up in tabloids very often, his second ex-wife, Meg Ryan, has been a tabloid favorite for years. Last year, the National Enquirer claimed that Ryan and her on-again, off-again boyfriend John Mellencamp had secretly gotten married. As Enquirer claims go, it wasn’t that outlandish, considering Ryan and Mellencamp were engaged at the time. But, as Gossip Cop pointed out nearly a year after the story was published, Ryan and Mellencamp eventually broke off their engagement. So much for that.